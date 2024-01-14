Het is weer tijd voor een bibliotheek update van de klassieke games op de Nintendo Switch. Zo heeft Nintendo aangekondigd dat er op 17 januari twee nieuwe Game Boy Advance games aan het aanbod van Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket toegevoegd zullen worden.
De games zijn vrij bekend, gezien ze ten tijde van de oorspronkelijke release nogal populair waren. Het betreffen Golden Sun en diens opvolger Golden Sun: The Lost Age. Om deze games vanaf 17 januari te kunnen spelen dien je dus het basisabonnement te hebben met daarbij de uitbreiding.
- Golden Sun – From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks.
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age – A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix—a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game—on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.
