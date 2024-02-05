Avowed is al een lange tijd in ontwikkeling bij Obsidian Entertainment en staat gepland voor een release dit najaar, zoals onlangs bekend werd gemaakt. De game zal zich in hetzelfde universum afspelen als de Pillars of Eternity games en zoals het een Obsidian game betaamt, kent het meerdere eindes.

Dit zegt game director Carrie Patel in een interview met IGN. De ontwikkelaar voorzag The Outer Worlds en Fallout: New Vegas van meerdere eindes en wijkt van dat concept niet af met deze nieuwe game.

“I mean it’s an Obsidian game. What else would we be if we didn’t have a few different endings?”

De verschillende eindes bereiken is afhankelijk van hoe je de game speelt en natuurlijk zul je veel keuzes maken. Toch draaien deze keuzes om meer dan alleen impact op het verhaal, want sommige keuzes hebben juist meer invloed op de personages om je heen.

Wat dat betreft gaat het allemaal vrij diep, waardoor elke speler het avontuur op een geheel eigen manier zal ervaren.

“You have to approach it with a degree of range, both in the spread and placement of those consequences and also the nature of those consequences. Some things need to have surprising but believable outcomes. If everything plays out exactly as you expect, it could feel a little boring.

And at the same time, not every quest needs to have world-ending consequences. Some absolutely do have huge impacts on the characters in the world around you, but sometimes the story you’re experiencing is just a very deeply personal one for the characters involved. And that’s okay too.

I think the great thing about RPGs is there’s a lot of room for that spread in terms of the tone and type and scope and nature of content. And so you’re giving players a big world where they can find a lot of very different experiences that all sort of add up to their experience as the protagonist of this game.”