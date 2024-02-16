Hello Games zal in 2024 blijven doorgaan met het uitbrengen van nieuwe content voor No Man’s Sky. De eerste update is nu beschikbaar en deze is zelfs tijdelijk gratis te spelen. Een primeur, want er was nooit eerder een gratis trial voor deze game.

De nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky heet Omega en deze brengt een nieuwe expeditie naar de game, maar gooit het hele onderdeel ook aardig op de schop. Met andere woorden: de game gaat er weer flink op vooruit, waardoor het de moeite waard is om er weer in te duiken.

Heb je de game niet in bezit, dan kun je toch van de onderzoekingstochten gaan genieten. Hello Games stelt de nieuwe expeditie namelijk tot 19 februari 2024 voor iedereen beschikbaar. Wat je van de nieuwe update kunt verwachten, kan je in de onderstaande video bekijken.

Daar komt nog bij dat de update met een flinke waslijst aan patch notes komt. Enerzijds om issues glad te strijken, anderzijds om het Expeditions systeem te vernieuwen.