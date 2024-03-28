

Hello Games mag dan wel bezig zijn met hun volgende grote game, ze laten No Man’s Sky nog niet voor wat het is. Zo is nu de Orbital update voor de game uitgebracht en die komt met een enorme lijst aan verbeteringen, aanpassingen en meer.

De Space Stations gaan namelijk op de schop met deze update en de meest interessante aanpassing is dat deze stations eerder geen onderdeel waren van de procedureel gegenereerde speelwereld, wat nu dus wel het geval is. Hierdoor ontstaat er veel meer variatie.

Ook is het nu mogelijk om je eigen schip te customizen, iets waar de community al lange tijd om vroeg. Om een schip te customizen is het nodig om onderdelen te verzamelen en in te ruilen voor producten die je hiervoor kunt gebruiken. Dit doe je in een ruimtestation.

Verder is er een Guild systeem geïntroduceerd, waarmee je gemakkelijker een reputatie kunt opbouwen. Via stations van de guild kun je nieuwe items verkrijgen en ook doneren. De ontwikkelaar gaf tot slot nog een waslijst aan punten vrij met betrekking tot deze update, zie hieronder.