

Waar we tegenwoordig de ene na de andere live service game bij release zien falen, blijft Hello Games lekker doorwerken aan No Man’s Sky. Iedere gamer kent het verhaal achter deze game wel: veel te veel hype, game viel tegen bij de release en jaren later staat de game als een huis. De titel wordt nog wekelijks door tienduizenden gamers gespeeld, een uiteindelijk succes dus.

De recente Omega update heeft weer een hoop content toegevoegd, maar met nieuwe content komen er natuurlijk ook nieuwe bugs om de hoek kijken. Hello Games blijft in ieder geval goed doorwerken om deze problemen op te lossen, gezien dit al de tweede update is sinds de release van de Omega Expedition.

Het volledige overzicht van alle bug fixes hebben we hieronder geplaatst.