Waar we tegenwoordig de ene na de andere live service game bij release zien falen, blijft Hello Games lekker doorwerken aan No Man’s Sky. Iedere gamer kent het verhaal achter deze game wel: veel te veel hype, game viel tegen bij de release en jaren later staat de game als een huis. De titel wordt nog wekelijks door tienduizenden gamers gespeeld, een uiteindelijk succes dus.
De recente Omega update heeft weer een hoop content toegevoegd, maar met nieuwe content komen er natuurlijk ook nieuwe bugs om de hoek kijken. Hello Games blijft in ieder geval goed doorwerken om deze problemen op te lossen, gezien dit al de tweede update is sinds de release van de Omega Expedition.
Het volledige overzicht van alle bug fixes hebben we hieronder geplaatst.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which blocked completion of a season.
- Allow save games that begin in Season mode to transition to Normal mode without needing to complete the Optional Milestones.
- Fixed an issue that caused customisation parts to be categorised incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with customisations when transitioning to and from a season.
- Fixed an issue that caused a player owned Pirate Dreadnought to fire at the player.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the player to destroy a player owned Pirate Dreadnought.
- Fixed and issue that could result in a player owned Pirate Dreadnought fragmenting and duplicating many times.
- Fixed an issue where the hangar of a player owned Pirate Dreadnoughts could appear to be that of a normal Freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Pirate Dreadnoughts to explode on spawn.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent some pre-existing saves being used in multiplayer.
- Fixed a rare issue when trying to locate an Autophage camp with the Scan Harmoniser while in an empty system.
- Promoted useable resources to the top of the list when selecting items in chargeable deployables.
- Fixed an issue with Atlas Station audio.
- Fixed an issue that caused combat music to play when Jellyfish spawned.
- Updated OpenVR version.
- Fixed a memory related crash.
- Fixed a crash related to settlements.
- Fixed a crash related to frigates.
- Fixed a multiplayer crash.
- Fixed a hang on PC.
- Fixed a crash in weather effects.
- Fixed an Xbox crash.