

Hello Games bracht vorige week de Omega update voor No Man’s Sky uit en zoals altijd met nieuwe, grote updates volgen er nadien meerdere patches om oneffenheden glad te strijken. Zo ook nu weer, want update 4.51 is uitgerold en die komt met een aantal fixes.

Heel bijzonder is de update niet, want het zijn voornamelijk wat kleine dingetjes die niet helemaal goed gaan en dus aangepakt worden. Desalniettemin hieronder op een rijtje alle patch notes, zodat je de veranderingen even kunt checken.