Hello Games bracht vorige week de Omega update voor No Man’s Sky uit en zoals altijd met nieuwe, grote updates volgen er nadien meerdere patches om oneffenheden glad te strijken. Zo ook nu weer, want update 4.51 is uitgerold en die komt met een aantal fixes.
Heel bijzonder is de update niet, want het zijn voornamelijk wat kleine dingetjes die niet helemaal goed gaan en dus aangepakt worden. Desalniettemin hieronder op een rijtje alle patch notes, zodat je de veranderingen even kunt checken.
Xbox Bug Fixes
- Fixed a Xbox-only issue that caused fireworks to spawn within all decals placed in a base.
PC, PS4 and PS5 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused many of the new biscuit recipes to be inedible.
- Fixed an inconsistency in the pricing of NipNip buds when bought from smugglers.
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect numbers to be used in mission notifications about spending Quicksilver.
- Fixed a number of text issues in the Creative Mode tutorial.
- Fixed a text issue related to the pulse engine refuelling hint.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent black holes being marked on the galaxy map.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause players with some Autophage customisation parts to have their customisation scrambled on load.
- Fixed a visual issue with the eyes on a specific Autophage head.
- Fixed an issue that could cause red backgrounds when using some menus in PC VR.
- Fixed a crash related to portals.
- Fixed a crash related to the Quicksilver shop.
- Fixed a crash related to freighters.
- Fixed a crash related to the aerial camera view.
- Fixed a memory crash.
- Fixed a crash related to bases.
- Fixed a PS5 rendering crash.
- Fixed a crash related to Exocraft.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain generation.