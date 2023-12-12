

Afgelopen vrijdag kondigde ontwikkelaar Hello Games Light No Fire aan, een gloednieuwe titel die gebruikmaakt van een procedureel gegenereerde planeet waarop spelers zelf avonturen kunnen gaan beleven. Een concept dat afwijkt van wat ze eerder hebben gedaan, maar ook overeenkomsten vertoont met No Man’s Sky.

Die game is inmiddels jaren oud, maar krijgt nog altijd nieuwe content. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om oudere Expeditions te spelen, gezien alle expedities van dit jaar opnieuw – afwisselend van elkaar – beschikbaar zijn, zoals je hier kon lezen.

In de tussentijd heeft de ontwikkelaar weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht die met de onderstaande patch notes komt. Er worden allerlei issues aangepakt, waaronder een aantal zeldzame crashes. Verder brengt de update verbeteringen voor de PlayStation VR2-versie van de game.