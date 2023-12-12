Afgelopen vrijdag kondigde ontwikkelaar Hello Games Light No Fire aan, een gloednieuwe titel die gebruikmaakt van een procedureel gegenereerde planeet waarop spelers zelf avonturen kunnen gaan beleven. Een concept dat afwijkt van wat ze eerder hebben gedaan, maar ook overeenkomsten vertoont met No Man’s Sky.
Die game is inmiddels jaren oud, maar krijgt nog altijd nieuwe content. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om oudere Expeditions te spelen, gezien alle expedities van dit jaar opnieuw – afwisselend van elkaar – beschikbaar zijn, zoals je hier kon lezen.
In de tussentijd heeft de ontwikkelaar weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht die met de onderstaande patch notes komt. Er worden allerlei issues aangepakt, waaronder een aantal zeldzame crashes. Verder brengt de update verbeteringen voor de PlayStation VR2-versie van de game.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the starting Multi-Tool to be green instead of orange.
- Fixed a rare issue that could allow frigates to attempt to call the player when they were not in a starship.
- Fixed an issue that caused Multi-Tools to appear too small within the UI.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion to be difficult to interact with.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause multiple “Current Mission” paths to draw on the Galaxy Map.
- Fixed an issue that could allow players to summon the Space Anomaly in inappropriate locations.
- Fixed a number of issues with the Multi-Tool reload animation.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ByteBeat songs and message module messages from being correctly uploaded as part of a base.
- A multiplayer status message is now sent when feeding a creature.
- Upgraded the Havok implementation to 2023.
- Support has been added for Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Russian and Ukrainian text in multiplayer chat.
- Fixed an issue that could cause derelict freighters to be inaccessible on Mac.
- Fixed an issue that prevented terrain manipulation from working correctly on Mac.
- Fixed an issue affecting performance on Intel-based Macs with AMD graphics chips.
- Fixed a number of issues related to texture streaming on Mac.
- Introduced a significant visual improvement to particle rendering on Nintendo Switch.
- Introduced a number of signification visual improvements and performance optimisations for FSR2 on Switch.
- Fixed a number of visual issues when taking screenshots in Photo Mode on Switch.
- Fixed a number of issues with foveated rendering of terrain edits on PSVR2.
- Improved the latency of eye tracking for foveated rendering on PSVR2.
- Fixed a number of issues with the foveated rendering of particle systems on PSVR2.
- Fixed an issue that could cause flickering on the logo and legal notices screen during boot on PSVR1 and PSVR2.
- Fixed a PCVR input issue that prevented players from tapping on the wrist menus in Build mode.
- Fixed a number of control issues when using a Windows Mixed Reality VR headset.
- Introduced a performance optimisation for PC related to shader management.
- Introduced a significant memory optimisation.
- Introduced an optimisation for player animations.
- Fixed a crash related to networking.
- Fixed a rare crash related to the node hierarchy.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when quitting to the save select screen.
- Fixed a rare crash related to animation.
- Fixed a rare crash related to metadata loading.
- Fixed a number of rare crashes related to memory allocation.
Jaja we weten t, geweldig hoe ze deze game blijven ondersteunen