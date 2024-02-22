NVIDIA zwaaide voor lange tijd met de scepter als het gaat om krachtige upscalingtechnieken, maar inmiddels hebben AMD en zelfs Intel een stevige inhaalslag gemaakt met respectievelijk FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) en Xe Super Sampling (XeSS).
Meer games zijn deze technieken ook gaan ondersteunen en aan die lijst mogen we weer een titel toevoegen. Bethesda Softworks’ laatste ruimteopera – Starfield – heeft namelijk een update gekregen die spelers de mogelijkheid geeft om FSR3 of XeSS aan te zetten. Let wel dat het hier dus alleen gaat om pc en niet de Xbox Series X|S.
De patch lost tevens weer wat kleine, visuele zaken op. Later dit jaar moeten er weer grote updates volgen die meer gameplay opties moeten toevoegen.
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
GRAPHICS
- Added support for AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). (PC)
- Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). (PC)
- Fixed an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using DLSS performance mode. (PC)
- Fixed minor visual artifact that could occur when aiming with a weapon or task swapping.
STABILITY
- Changed how FormIDs are freed when loading saves. This should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when making changes to the ship that required all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Reverted a change that caused the data menu to open when taking screenshots with F12 (PC)
- Fixed an issue causing the resolution scale to reset to 1.0 when switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode when using DLSS. (PC)