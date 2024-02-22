NVIDIA zwaaide voor lange tijd met de scepter als het gaat om krachtige upscalingtechnieken, maar inmiddels hebben AMD en zelfs Intel een stevige inhaalslag gemaakt met respectievelijk FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) en Xe Super Sampling (XeSS).

Meer games zijn deze technieken ook gaan ondersteunen en aan die lijst mogen we weer een titel toevoegen. Bethesda Softworks’ laatste ruimteopera – Starfield – heeft namelijk een update gekregen die spelers de mogelijkheid geeft om FSR3 of XeSS aan te zetten. Let wel dat het hier dus alleen gaat om pc en niet de Xbox Series X|S.

De patch lost tevens weer wat kleine, visuele zaken op. Later dit jaar moeten er weer grote updates volgen die meer gameplay opties moeten toevoegen.