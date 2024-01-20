Eerder kondigde Bethesda de grootste Starfield update tot nu toe aan die meer dan honderd verbeteringen naar de game zou brengen. De initiële releasedatum van deze update werd jammer genoeg niet gehaald, maar nu is die (na uitstel) toch live gegaan in beta vorm op Steam.

Nu de patch live is, heeft Bethesda ook meer info gegeven over wat er precies veranderd is. De volledige patch notes kan je hieronder terugvinden en het is inderdaad een uitgebreid lijstje geworden. Deze beta-fase zou twee weken duren en dan komt de patch ook naar consoles.