Onze winters worden korter, maar daar wil Fun Dog Studios niet van weten, aangezien ze hun nieuwste game ‘The Forever Winter’ gedoopt hebben. Het spel zal een coöperatieve tactische survival horror game zijn, dat je speelt vanuit een third-person perspectief.
Zoals in de trailer te zien is, zal je het moeten opnemen tegen een hele horde aan vijanden. Over wat deze ecologische nachtmerrie heeft veroorzaakt zijn de onderstaande key features zeer duidelijk: oorlog.
De game zal verschijnen voor de pc en indien het een succes is, bestaat de kans dat het later op meerdere platformen uitkomt. Wanneer de game precies zal verschijnen is nog niet bekend, maar kijk ondertussen zeker de aankondigingstrailer.
Key Features
- You’re a Small Fish in a Big Apocalypse – Scavenge and fight for your next day alive under the shadow of gargantuan war machines. Enemies in the game can literally tower over the battlefield. That thirteen-story-tall railgun across the map that looks like it’s part of the skybox? It’s aiming at your face.
- War. War Always Changes – The battlefield is unpredictable thanks to The Forever Winter‘s dynamic combat system: enemies have their own goals and agendas, operating in coordinated groups, undertaking full-scale battles—and they’ll intelligently react to your actions. The battlefield you leave won’t be the same one you return to.
- Only the Smart Survive—But Guns Help – Use your wits, stealth, and skilled gunplay to make it to extraction. You’ll need to earn your stripes before you can take on a 40-foot mech armed with a tactical nuke.
- A Grim Vision of the Future – Ecological collapse compounded by runaway technological advancement brought us here: a world choked by 40 years of industrial-scale violence, unmerciful mass killing by AI automata, human-machine hybrids, and the bleak truth of human nature.
Helldiver is een succes en nu moeten er 40 klonen komen…. noiceee