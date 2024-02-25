Onze winters worden korter, maar daar wil Fun Dog Studios niet van weten, aangezien ze hun nieuwste game ‘The Forever Winter’ gedoopt hebben. Het spel zal een coöperatieve tactische survival horror game zijn, dat je speelt vanuit een third-person perspectief.

Zoals in de trailer te zien is, zal je het moeten opnemen tegen een hele horde aan vijanden. Over wat deze ecologische nachtmerrie heeft veroorzaakt zijn de onderstaande key features zeer duidelijk: oorlog.

De game zal verschijnen voor de pc en indien het een succes is, bestaat de kans dat het later op meerdere platformen uitkomt. Wanneer de game precies zal verschijnen is nog niet bekend, maar kijk ondertussen zeker de aankondigingstrailer.