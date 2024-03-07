Helldivers 2 is na een wat rommelige launch die grotendeels bestond uit overvolle servers nu veel beter beschikbaar en dat betekent dat ontwikkelaar Arrowhead Games zich nu kan gaan richten op inhoudelijke toevoegingen. Er doken eerder al beelden op die ogenschijnlijk mechs en voertuigen leken te onthullen, maar daar zullen we nog wat langer op moeten wachten.

Ondertussen heeft men wél weer een nieuwe update uitgerold, die onder meer nieuwe gevaren moet toevoegen. Zo zullen planeten nu op willekeurige momenten bestookt worden door natuurlijke fenomenen zoals meteoor stormen en vuurtornado’s. Daarbij zijn de wapens gebalanceerd en zo hoopt de studio dat ze elk wapen nuttig kunnen maken en er met de tijd niet uitgeweken wordt naar zogeheten “meta builds”.

In de onderstaande patch notes laten ze wel nog weten dat ze op de hoogte zijn van een aantal kleinere problemen, die ze natuurlijk mettertijd gaan oplossen.

Major Updates

Planetary Hazards active

Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.

Balancing

Eradicate Missions

Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.

Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons

Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55

Railgun: Decreased armor penetration, decreased damage against durable enemy parts

Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%

Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics

Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet

Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26

Stratagems

Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging

380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread

Fixes

Fixed armor rating values not reducing damage as intended.

Fixed certain Bug Holes (including Stalker Nests) that were unnecessarily hard to destroy.

Fixed anti-aliasing toggle not working on PS5.

Balanced lighting across all planets to solve cases where the game was too dark.

Improved flashlight efficacy.

Increased visibility during “sand rain” weather on Erata Prime.

Updated tutorial materials and lighting.

Improved cases where some materials could look blurry if “Lighting” graphic setting was set to “Low”.

Fixed timing issues that could occur in the “Extract E-710” primary objective.

Changed button interaction behavior for buttons in bunker POIs. Helldivers will now let go of the button after holding it for a few seconds.

Fixed some cases of large assets floating if the ground beneath them was blown up.

Helldivers standing next to ICBMs during launch will get properly toasty with a chance of not-so-spontaneous combustion.

Fixed unthrowable snowballs after ragdolling.

Fixed being able to use grenades after drowning.

Camera no longer locked on the player’s own corpse and blocking spectator mode.

Helldivers now take damage from fire, gas etc. generated by other players.

Armor no longer stretches when dismembered.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.