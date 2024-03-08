Ongeveer twee weken wisten we al dat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 op 7 maart een grote update zou krijgen. Het hoogtepunt hiervan is New Game+, maar ook een aantal nieuwe kostuums worden toegevoegd. Deze update is inmiddels beschikbaar en ook de patch notes hiervoor zijn verschenen.

Update 1.002.000 is nu uit en brengt naast New Game+ en nieuwe kostuums nog meer met zich mee. Zo kan je nu ook specifieke missies die jij heel gaaf vond opnieuw spelen. Ook worden er diverse opties toegevoegd die de game nog toegankelijker maken. Kortom: er is veel te doen zoals je kunt zien in de onderstaande patch notes.