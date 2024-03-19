Sinds de release heeft Baldur’s Gate 3 meerdere updates gekregen en Larian Studios blijft aan de game sleutelen. Zo heeft de ontwikkelaar niet één, twee, maar zelfs drie updates tegelijkertijd uitgebracht.

Kleine nuance is dat hotfix 22 voor de PlayStation 5 en pc echt nieuw is. Op de Xbox liep men nog een klein beetje achter, wat nu gelijk getrokken wordt. Zo is op dat platform hotfix 20, 21 en 22 uitgerold.

Hieronder hebben we natuurlijk per update een overzicht van de patch notes, zodat je even rustig kunt checken wat de veranderingen en aanpassingen precies zijn.