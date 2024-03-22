

Dead Island 2 is een mooi voorbeeld van een game die toch nog goed uit zijn development hell is gekomen. De game blijkt een behoorlijk succes te zijn voor Deep Silver en dat mag het wat ons betreft ook zijn. Meer content voor een goede game is natuurlijk altijd welkom en gelukkig kunnen we komende maand aan de slag met de nieuwe uitbreiding genaamd SoLA.

Deze uitbreiding zal zich afspelen op een groot muziekfestival wat gebouwd is op heilige gronden, en dan breekt natuurlijk de hel los. Naast een hoop nieuwe content zal SoLA ook nieuwe wapens met zich meebrengen, alsmede een aantal nieuwe vijanden om het tegen op te nemen. We hebben een overzicht met wat je allemaal mag verwachten hieronder geplaatst.

De Dead Island 2 SoLA DLC verschijnt op 17 april.

About

Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of Los Angeles’ final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there and it’s still hungry.

Key Features