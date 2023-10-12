Dead Island werd eerder dit jaar na een ellenlange periode van ontwikkelingshel eindelijk op ons losgelaten en lijkt nu niet meer te stoppen te zijn. Op 2 november krijgen we het eerste van de geplande twee verhaaluitbreidingen voorgeschoteld. Het gaat om Haus, een ‘surrealistische horrorervaring’ waarin je het opneemt tegen een bizarre sekte.

Dankzij The Walking Dead en de daaropvolgende onstuitbare stroom aan zombiemedia weten we inmiddels dat mensen tot rare dingen in staat zijn als de toekomst zich uitzichtloos genoeg toont. Dead Island 2 staat er echter op om ook zijn duit in het zakje te doen. Als we op het bovenstaande screenshot mogen afgaan, wordt het alvast een memorabel avontuur.

De tweede verhaaluitbreiding heet SOLA Festival en verschijnt ergens in 2024.

Lose yourself in a surreal, psycho-horror dreamscape as you investigate a mysterious cult in Malibu. Haus takes players to a completely new story, where a secret billionaire’s techno-death cult fights for survival amidst the Zompocalypse.

New Real Estate

Haus is set in a completely new location, a mysterious and stylish villa in Malibu where the boundaries of morality are pushed to the limit.

This nightmarish location serves as both a sanctuary and as a machine to strip away flesh and harvest the soul. Players will weave through the deranged labyrinth of biomes where rational architecture is subverted by expanding narrative spaces.

Players will have new slaying tools to survive the horror: