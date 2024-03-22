De strijd voor democratie stopt natuurlijk nooit in het universum en dat geldt zeker voor de Helldivers 2 fanbase. Zij vechten onverbeterd door om de andere beschavingen kennis te laten maken met wat de mensheid vrijheid geeft. Afijn, in deze strijd zijn extra hulpmiddelen zoals de pas geïntroduceerde EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit geen overbodige luxe. Uiteraard moet het dan wel naar behoren werken.

Update 1.000.103 pakt de problemen met de EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit aan. Zo blaast het pak zichzelf niet meer op wanneer er een eigen raket op wordt gemikt. Ook kan je nu mêlee-aanvallen uitvoeren, zelfs als de Exosuit beschadigd is. Verder komen de Planetary Hazards nu ietsje minder voor en zijn de verschillende vormen hiervan ook aangepakt.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken:

PATCH 1.000.103

Balancing

Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.

Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

– Reduced explosion radius

– Reduced meteor damage slightly

– Reduced meteor velocity slightly

– Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.

– Reduced explosion radius

– Reduced rock velocity slightly

Fixes

Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.

Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .

Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.

Crash Fixes for the following scenarios

When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode

After changing voice over language

PS5 boot issue

Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade

When joining an ongoing mission

When idling on the title screen

Shots from arc-based weapons, such as ‘Blitzer’ shotgun and ‘AC-8 Arc Thrower’ stratagem now count towards “Shots fired” and “Shots hit” stats.

Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.

Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play: