De strijd voor democratie stopt natuurlijk nooit in het universum en dat geldt zeker voor de Helldivers 2 fanbase. Zij vechten onverbeterd door om de andere beschavingen kennis te laten maken met wat de mensheid vrijheid geeft. Afijn, in deze strijd zijn extra hulpmiddelen zoals de pas geïntroduceerde EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit geen overbodige luxe. Uiteraard moet het dan wel naar behoren werken.
Update 1.000.103 pakt de problemen met de EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit aan. Zo blaast het pak zichzelf niet meer op wanneer er een eigen raket op wordt gemikt. Ook kan je nu mêlee-aanvallen uitvoeren, zelfs als de Exosuit beschadigd is. Verder komen de Planetary Hazards nu ietsje minder voor en zijn de verschillende vormen hiervan ook aangepakt.
Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken:
PATCH 1.000.103
Balancing
- Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.
- Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
– Reduced explosion radius
– Reduced meteor damage slightly
– Reduced meteor velocity slightly
– Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.
- Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
– Reduced explosion radius
– Reduced rock velocity slightly
- Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers
Fixes
- Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.
- Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .
- Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.
Crash Fixes for the following scenarios
- When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode
- After changing voice over language
- PS5 boot issue
- Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade
- When joining an ongoing mission
- When idling on the title screen
- Shots from arc-based weapons, such as ‘Blitzer’ shotgun and ‘AC-8 Arc Thrower’ stratagem now count towards “Shots fired” and “Shots hit” stats.
- Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.
- Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.
- Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.
- Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.
- Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.
- Exosuits will sometimes be delivered in a damaged or broken state.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.
- Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.
- Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.