CD Projekt RED kennen we natuurlijk het beste van de The Witcher-games en Cyberpunk 2077 (waarvan inmiddels ook al een sequel op de planning staat). De ontwikkelaar denkt er echter over na om hun IP’s ook uit te breiden naar de mobiele markt, als we CEO Michał Nowakowski mogelijk geloven tenminste.

Tijdens een financiële conferentie (gerapporteerd door VGC) werd hem de vraag gesteld of men erover nadenkt om hun IP’s ook te gebruiken voor mobiele games. Het antwoord is duidelijk: ja!

“The answer is pretty simple here. The answer is yes, we are considering such a move. In fact, we were pursuing, through conversations, opportunities like that. We have nothing to announce just yet, but when the time comes, we would.”

Wat echter nog niet helemaal duidelijk is, is hoe dit dan in zijn werk zou gaan. Krijgen we een volbloed Witcher/Cyberpunk mobiele game, of zullen personages uit deze franchises gewoon opduiken in andere mobiele games? Hierover is momenteel echter nog niets te melden, want er moet gewoon nog veel besproken worden vooraleer er iets wordt aangekondigd.