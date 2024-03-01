Eind januari verscheen update 2.11 voor Cyberpunk 2077, waarmee de nodige bugs en andere oneffenheden werden gladgestreken. CD Projekt RED heeft sindsdien zeker niet stilgezeten, want de volgende update is beschikbaar om te downloaden. Update 2.12 pakt weer een aantal problemen aan.
Weten wat er allemaal wordt aangepast en opgelost met deze update? Lees dan zeker even de onderstaande patch notes door. Het zijn met name wat kleinere issues die worden aangepakt, wat wel aangeeft dat de grootste issues allemaal van de baan zijn.
PC-specific
- It will now be possible to properly rebind the Radioport and dropping bodies to a different key on AZERTY keyboards. Switching quest objectives will now be assigned to the T key on all keyboards.
- Fixed an issue where trying to bind the T key to actions in Exploration & Combat resulted in a “Binding Failed” error.
- Together with Intel we fixed the stuttering issue that occurred while the “Prioritize P-Cores” option was enabled.
- Together with Razer we fixed a crash that occurred when using Razer Chroma enabled devices.
- Fixed an issue where NPC hair could appear extremely bright inside vehicles when Ray Tracing is enabled.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on Steam Deck when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.
Xbox-specific
- Addressed an issue where the game could enter an infinite loading state, hang up or crash on Xbox when using some saves.
All Platforms
- Fixed an issue causing the inability to access the menu, inventory, stash, holocalls and fast travel.
- Updated the description of the Sonic Shock quickhack so that it properly reflects the changes made to its behavior in 2.1.
- Improved visibility of the controller cursor in menus and when using computers or keypads. This change will primarily help Steam Deck users, but will also benefit consoles and PC when using a controller.
- New Dawn Fades – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to open the phone to read the notification from the Automated Delivery System.
- I Can See Clearly Now – Lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster.
- I Walk the Line – Sasquatch’s jump attack will now properly register as a hit and deal damage.
- Riders on the Storm – Enemy cars in the chase sequence will now shoot at Panam’s van.
- Nocturne Op55N1– Fixed an issue where, after choosing to call Reed, the conversation sometimes wouldn’t trigger, blocking progression.
- Sonic Shock will now be properly categorized as a Covert quickhack.
- Fixed instances where groups of immortal enemies could appear across Night City.
- Fixed an issue where some elements on the perk screen wouldn’t change after switching to Colorblind Mode.
- BioDyne Berserk will now properly have increased Crit Chance from its Reflexes Attunement.