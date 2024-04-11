Nog niet zo lang geleden bracht ontwikkelaar Hello Games een forse update uit voor No Man’s Sky. Met de Orbital update worden bijvoorbeeld de ruimtestations onderdeel van de procedureel gegenereerde speelwereld, zodat er altijd variatie aanwezig zal zijn. Met zo’n grote update sluipen er vaak ook bugs in de game, maar gelukkig worden deze altijd snel getackeld.
Patch 4.64 is nu live op alle platformen en deze pakt dus een waslijst van bugs aan. De meeste bugs uit de lijst kwamen door de Orbital update en hier en daar zijn er nu ook wat oudere bugs uit de speelwereld geholpen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause some non-Gek frigates to address the player as “Captain-Friend”.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the ship communicator hologram to display the incorrect lifeform when communicating with a frigate commander.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Fleet Command Station to fabricate a captain name for organic frigates.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent frigate commander holograms from appearing when a fleet sought the player’s assistance via a Fleet Command Station.
- Added a distinct icon for fleet expeditions on the galaxy map.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause frigate expedition intervention missions involving translation to interact with each other, if more than one translation mission was active simultaneously.
- Organic frigates on expeditions will no longer attempt to contact the player with reports about their non-existent crew.
- Fixed an issue that caused frigates on expeditions to try to call the player for help while the game wasn’t running.
- Frigate commanders now delegate freighter liaison duties to the first lieutenant.
- Added a number of new dialogue possibilities to a frigate expedition intervention event involving irresistible-smelling fruit.
- Added a number of new alien-language messages to translate for frigate expedition intervention missions.
- Fixed a number of mission flow issues with fleet expedition events.
- Fixed a number of text issues related to fleet expeditions.
- Added a set of fighter-class wings that were missing from the Starship Fabricator options.
- Fixed a number of UI issues in the Starship Fabricator, particularly in ultrawide resolutions.
- Fixed an issue with the Starship Fabricator that could incorrectly bring up a warning about not having enough ship components to finalise a design after the design had already been locked in.
- The mannequins around the space station Exosuit Technology Merchant’s kiosk are now procedurally generated.
- Fixed an issue that could cause asteroid fields near the player’s capital ship to flicker.
- Fixed a number of minor visual issues in space stations.
- Fixed an issue that caused some new space station base parts to clip off the edge of the screen at the Construction Research Terminal.
- Added a sign to indicate the location of the teleporter within the space station.
- Improved the visual responsiveness of interactable items on the space station.
- Fixed a number of collision issues on the space station.
- Improved the pad selection when teleporting to a space station.
- Fixed a number of minor visual issues with the mode select menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause inventory slots to highlight with a flash as usable for crafting when they were in an inaccessible inventory.
- Increased the charge duration and efficiency of the Minotaur Bore.
- Improved the visual effects on civilian ship weaponry when they warp in to assist in space combat against pirates.
- Fixed an issue that made some interactions in the space station difficult to trigger in VR.
- Fixed a minor visual issue with the shadow casting of some specific starship engines.
- Various text fixes.
- Fixed an issue that could occasionally render Geks as too tall when using the Starship Communicator.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with the neck join on Autophage heads.
- Fixed an issue that caused the names and appearances of some buildable holographic signs to be out of sync.
- Fixed an issue that made it difficult to delete the Hydraulic Arms base part.
- Fixed an issue that prevented portal dddresses from being displayed in the Wonders catalogue in French.
- Optimised the loading of freighter bases to prevent an issue where the base would disappear and reappear when first loading into the game.
- Added a number of new alien words to learn and translate.
- Fixed a rare issue with very large starships that could cause them not to attach correctly to landing pads.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘previous expedition’ label from showing on the main menu saves made in old expeditions.
- Fixed an exposed variable in some frigate maintainence hints.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Space Anomaly missions from advancing correctly with progress along the Artemis Path.
- Fixed a rare blocker in the Space Anomaly mission chain that could occur when upgrading from very old saves.
- Fixed an issue that caused a hologram to appear in the starship cockpit when activing the Economy Scanner from the Quick Menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the trade surge timer to reset when warping.
- Fixed a crash related to refiners.
- Fixed a crash related to player movement.
- Fixed a crash caused by Sentinel-owned ships getting added to the player’s collection.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain editing.
- Fixed a rare crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a crash that could occur if unusual frigates were chosen as the leader of a fleet expedition.
- Added a significant memory optimisation for Xbox platforms.