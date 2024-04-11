Nog niet zo lang geleden bracht ontwikkelaar Hello Games een forse update uit voor No Man’s Sky. Met de Orbital update worden bijvoorbeeld de ruimtestations onderdeel van de procedureel gegenereerde speelwereld, zodat er altijd variatie aanwezig zal zijn. Met zo’n grote update sluipen er vaak ook bugs in de game, maar gelukkig worden deze altijd snel getackeld.

Patch 4.64 is nu live op alle platformen en deze pakt dus een waslijst van bugs aan. De meeste bugs uit de lijst kwamen door de Orbital update en hier en daar zijn er nu ook wat oudere bugs uit de speelwereld geholpen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken.