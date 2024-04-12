De pc-port van Horizon: Forbidden West Complete Edition is weer een prima product uit de stallen van Nixxes. Toch blijven er tegenwoordig bij games altijd wat kleine foutjes aanwezig en dan is het heel fijn als de ontwikkelaar er erg snel bovenop zit. Inmiddels zijn we dan ook bij patch 1.2 aanbelandt.
Met deze patch wordt de algehele stabiliteit van de game weer wat verbeterd, worden er diverse bugs opgelost en wordt een specifiek probleem met AMD Radeon RX 6000-serie videokaarten aangepakt. Van deze problemen hebben wij ten tijde van het schrijven van onze special gelukkig geen hinder ondervonden. We hebben de release notes van patch 1.2 hieronder geplaatst.
Release Notes
- Stability improvements.
- Optimizations to address stutter that could occur on specific locations.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Level and XP bar to be displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed visual corruption that could occur on the map when using AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs.
- Opening the Weapon Wheel now puts the mouse pointer in the center of the wheel.
- When clearing a key binding, this no longer resets to the default key after a restart of the game.
- Skills are not automatically learnt anymore when showing information when Toggle is enabled for Menu Hold Actions.
- Various UI bugfixes.
engine van NL makelij,kojima heeft het ook gebruikt in death stranding,best wel om trots op te zijn, en game ziet er insane uit op de ps5,zelfs op performance modus
-kudos guerilla games