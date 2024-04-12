

De pc-port van Horizon: Forbidden West Complete Edition is weer een prima product uit de stallen van Nixxes. Toch blijven er tegenwoordig bij games altijd wat kleine foutjes aanwezig en dan is het heel fijn als de ontwikkelaar er erg snel bovenop zit. Inmiddels zijn we dan ook bij patch 1.2 aanbelandt.

Met deze patch wordt de algehele stabiliteit van de game weer wat verbeterd, worden er diverse bugs opgelost en wordt een specifiek probleem met AMD Radeon RX 6000-serie videokaarten aangepakt. Van deze problemen hebben wij ten tijde van het schrijven van onze special gelukkig geen hinder ondervonden. We hebben de release notes van patch 1.2 hieronder geplaatst.