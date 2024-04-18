We gaan richting het einde van de maand april, maar we hadden nog een overzicht van Sony tegoed. Elke maand maken ze bekend welke games het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store en zodoende is het overzicht van de maand maart nu online gegaan.
Niet geheel verrassend weet Helldivers 2 de toppositie vast te houden, want de game is een onverminderd succes. Nieuwe releases zoals Dragon’s Dogma 2 en Rise of the Ronin komen echter wel terug in de top 5, al is het opvallend dat de exclusieve PlayStation 5 release niet hoger is geëindigd.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, die in februari nog op de tweede plek stond, is nu wat verder weggezakt daar waar we steevast goed verkopende klassiekers weer wat plaatsen zien opschuiven. Hieronder de games die in maart het vaakst werden gedownload.
PS5
- Helldivers 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Rise of the Ronin
- WWE 2K24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- It Takes Two
- The Outlast Trials
- NBA 2K24
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
- Planet Zoo
- Gran Turismo 7
- UFC 5
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- South Park: Snow Day!
PS4
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed: Heat
- The Forest
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Need for Speed: Rivals
- Grand Theft Auto V
- A Way Out
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Titanfall 2
- Need for Speed: Payback
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Tekken 7
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
PS VR2
- cyubeVR
- Beat Saber
- Pavlov
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Among Us VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
PS VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Goalkeeper VR Challenge
- Job Simulator
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- eFootball 2024
- Apex Legends
- The Finals
- The Sims 4
Mooi om te zien dat een game als Helldivers 2 het zo goed doet qua sales.
For Democracy!
– Killionaire
Ik verwacht Fallout 4 nog wel ergens onderaan te zien volgende maand ivm de nieuwe serie op Prime Video. Dat zag je ook bij The Witcher toen die serie op Netflix verscheen. FO4 doet het op STeam ook erg goed momenteel qua spelersaantallen.