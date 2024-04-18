

We gaan richting het einde van de maand april, maar we hadden nog een overzicht van Sony tegoed. Elke maand maken ze bekend welke games het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store en zodoende is het overzicht van de maand maart nu online gegaan.

Niet geheel verrassend weet Helldivers 2 de toppositie vast te houden, want de game is een onverminderd succes. Nieuwe releases zoals Dragon’s Dogma 2 en Rise of the Ronin komen echter wel terug in de top 5, al is het opvallend dat de exclusieve PlayStation 5 release niet hoger is geëindigd.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, die in februari nog op de tweede plek stond, is nu wat verder weggezakt daar waar we steevast goed verkopende klassiekers weer wat plaatsen zien opschuiven. Hieronder de games die in maart het vaakst werden gedownload.

PS5

Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Ronin WWE 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It Takes Two The Outlast Trials NBA 2K24 Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Planet Zoo Gran Turismo 7 UFC 5 Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor South Park: Snow Day!

PS4

EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed: Heat The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Star Wars Battlefront II Need for Speed: Rivals Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Unravel Two Need for Speed Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Titanfall 2 Need for Speed: Payback S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat Kingdom Come: Deliverance Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Tekken 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

PS VR2

cyubeVR Beat Saber Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR Horizon: Call of the Mountain Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage Crossfire: Sierra Squad

PS VR

Sniper Elite VR Batman: Arkham VR Creed: Rise to Glory Goalkeeper VR Challenge Job Simulator ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Beat Saber Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)