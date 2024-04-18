We gaan richting het einde van de maand april, maar we hadden nog een overzicht van Sony tegoed. Elke maand maken ze bekend welke games het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store en zodoende is het overzicht van de maand maart nu online gegaan.

Niet geheel verrassend weet Helldivers 2 de toppositie vast te houden, want de game is een onverminderd succes. Nieuwe releases zoals Dragon’s Dogma 2 en Rise of the Ronin komen echter wel terug in de top 5, al is het opvallend dat de exclusieve PlayStation 5 release niet hoger is geëindigd.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, die in februari nog op de tweede plek stond, is nu wat verder weggezakt daar waar we steevast goed verkopende klassiekers weer wat plaatsen zien opschuiven. Hieronder de games die in maart het vaakst werden gedownload.

PS5

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Dragon’s Dogma 2
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  5. Rise of the Ronin
  6. WWE 2K24
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
  9. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. It Takes Two
  12. The Outlast Trials
  13. NBA 2K24
  14. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
  15. Planet Zoo
  16. Gran Turismo 7
  17. UFC 5
  18. Hogwarts Legacy
  19. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  20. South Park: Snow Day!

PS4

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Need for Speed: Heat
  5. The Forest
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight
  7. Star Wars Battlefront II
  8. Need for Speed: Rivals
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. A Way Out
  11. Unravel Two
  12. Need for Speed
  13. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  14. Titanfall 2
  15. Need for Speed: Payback
  16. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
  17. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  18. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
  19. Tekken 7
  20. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

PS VR2

  1. cyubeVR
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Pavlov
  4. Arizona Sunshine 2
  5. Among Us VR
  6. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  8. Job Simulator
  9. Kayak VR: Mirage
  10. Crossfire: Sierra Squad

PS VR

  1. Sniper Elite VR
  2. Batman: Arkham VR
  3. Creed: Rise to Glory
  4. Goalkeeper VR Challenge
  5. Job Simulator
  6. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  7. Beat Saber
  8. Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
  9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Fortnite Battle Royale
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Rocket League
  6. Fall Guys
  7. eFootball 2024
  8. Apex Legends
  9. The Finals
  10. The Sims 4