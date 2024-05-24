Blizzard en PvE content voor Overwatch 2 lijkt geen goede match te zijn. Eerder dit jaar werden de PvE missies volledig geschrapt en ook nu is PvE weer de sigaar. De ontwikkelaar trekt namelijk de stekker uit de Hero Mastery Gauntlet modus en dan specifiek het multiplayer component.

Bij de start van seizoen 11 – het eerstvolgende seizoen – zal Hero Mastery Gauntlet namelijk permanent verwijderd worden. Deze modus kent een tower defense structuur in rondes, waarin spelers het moeten opnemen tegen allerlei robots. Volgens de ontwikkelaar sloeg de modus niet aan zoals gehoopt/gewenst en daarom maken ze er nu definitief een einde aan.

De Hero Mastery Gauntlet is beschikbaar sinds maart dit jaar, dus het heeft een korte levensduur gehad. De individuele Hero Mastery Gauntlets blijven wel aanwezig en er zal in de volgende seizoenen ook meer content voor worden toegevoegd. Het volledige statement van Blizzard lees je hieronder.

“Greetings heroes,

As we prepare for Season 11, we’ve taken the time to evaluate a variety of game modes based on how much they are being played. Hero Mastery Gauntlet was intended to bring the high score-chasing excitement of Hero Mastery missions into a multiplayer format. Unfortunately, it hasn’t resonated with players in the ways that we hoped. With this in mind, we have decided to discontinue Hero Mastery Gauntlet as a permanent mode, and it will not be available to play starting in Season 11.

Players have until the end of Season 10 to complete the Lifetime Challenges for Hero Mastery Gauntlet and compete on the mode’s Top 500 leaderboards.

Thanks to all of you who jumped into the Gauntlet. If you are still looking to improve your hero skills, Individual Hero Mastery Solo Courses will continue to be available, and there will be more Hero Mastery Solo Courses coming in upcoming seasons. We’ll see you in-game!”