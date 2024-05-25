Ubisoft lanceerde afgelopen dinsdag XDefiant en volgens een rapport zag de shooter gelijk een enorme piek in spelers. Hoewel Ubisoft de eerste cijfers officieel nog moet communiceren, ziet het er naar uit dat het een succes is.
Toch zijn er nog wel wat issues die aangepakt moeten worden en daarom komt de ontwikkelaar nu met een update. De eerste patch zal vanmiddag om 15:00 uur uitgerold worden en om dit goed te laten verlopen, gaat de game voor ongeveer 1 uur offline.
Hieronder de patch notes van de eerste update voor XDefiant.
Game Modes
- Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.
Devices
- Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.
Netcode
- That issue where you’d get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong – you did damage them. Should be fixed now.
Localization
- Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.
Miscellaneous
- We’ve turned the Practice Zone back on but it’s possible weird things could still happen.
- Fixed an issue that was causing low framerates with some AMD GPUs.