

Sony heeft eerder vanmiddag bekendgemaakt welke games vanaf dinsdag 4 juni beschikbaar zijn voor PlayStation Plus Essential. Dit is niet het enige, want ook heeft Sony aangekondigd welke games er aan PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium worden toegevoegd.

Normaliter voegt Sony nieuwe titels altijd op een vast moment toe, maar dit keer pakken ze het wat anders aan met meer gefragmenteerde toevoegingen. Een andere nieuwigheid is dat er nu ook PlayStation VR2 en PlayStation 2-games aan het aanbod worden toegevoegd.

De onderstaande releases zijn bevestigd voor Extra en Premium:

PlayStation Plus Extra

Dredge (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 29 mei

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4) – Vanaf 31 mei

Cricket 24 (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 5 juni

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 7 juni

PlayStation Plus Premium

PlayStation VR2 – Vanaf 6 juni

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

PlayStation 2 Classics – Vanaf 11 juni

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Tot slot wordt er morgen nog een nieuwe game trial toegevoegd voor PlayStation Plus Premium abonnees en dat is WWE 2K24 (PS4/PS5).