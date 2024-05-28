Sony heeft eerder vanmiddag bekendgemaakt welke games vanaf dinsdag 4 juni beschikbaar zijn voor PlayStation Plus Essential. Dit is niet het enige, want ook heeft Sony aangekondigd welke games er aan PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium worden toegevoegd.
Normaliter voegt Sony nieuwe titels altijd op een vast moment toe, maar dit keer pakken ze het wat anders aan met meer gefragmenteerde toevoegingen. Een andere nieuwigheid is dat er nu ook PlayStation VR2 en PlayStation 2-games aan het aanbod worden toegevoegd.
De onderstaande releases zijn bevestigd voor Extra en Premium:
PlayStation Plus Extra
- Dredge (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 29 mei
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4) – Vanaf 31 mei
- Cricket 24 (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 5 juni
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5) – Vanaf 7 juni
PlayStation Plus Premium
PlayStation VR2 – Vanaf 6 juni
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Synth Riders
- Before Your Eyes
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2
PlayStation 2 Classics – Vanaf 11 juni
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
Tot slot wordt er morgen nog een nieuwe game trial toegevoegd voor PlayStation Plus Premium abonnees en dat is WWE 2K24 (PS4/PS5).