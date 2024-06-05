Er lijkt maar geen einde te komen aan de vele ontslagen en sluitingen in de gamesindustrie. Ditmaal is het Avalanche Studios Group – bekend van Just Cause – die personeel ontslaat. Daar blijft het niet bij, want er worden ook twee studio’s gesloten.

Avalanche Studios Group zal 50 medewerkers ontslaan, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 9% van het totale personeelsbestand. Tevens zullen de studio’s in New York en Montreal gesloten worden. Volgens Avalanche Studios Group is dit nodig voor een stabiele toekomst.

Het volledige statement is als volgt:

Since its inception over two decades ago, Avalanche Studios Group has grown to encompass five locations worldwide: Stockholm, New York, Malmö, Liverpool, and Montreal.

Today, we regretfully announce the closure of two of those locations: New York and Montreal. This means we’ll be parting ways with around 50 valued friends and colleagues, which represents roughly nine percent of Avalanchers worldwide.

This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it’s necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company.

Our focus is now on supporting all Avalanchers through this challenging time. We’re grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain committed to creating incredible gaming experiences for our players.