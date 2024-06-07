

Sony PlayStation had vorige week een nieuwe State of Play uitzending, waarin verschillende games getoond werden en een paar aangekondigd. Dat was volgens geruchten echter niet het enige wat Sony achter de hand had en dat blijkt te kloppen.

Tijdens de Summer Game Fest Showcase van vanavond heeft Sony PlayStation LEGO Horizon Adventures officieel aangekondigd. Dit is een game in het Horizon universum, maar dan met LEGO, zoals we dat vaker hebben gezien met andere licenties.

Het is ontwikkelaar Guerrilla Games zelf die bezig is met deze titel en ze brengen de game later dit jaar uit op de PlayStation 5 en pc, dit gelijktijdig. Ook komt de game naar de Nintendo Switch en dat is opvallend, gezien Sony dat normaliter niet doet.

In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.

Follow your own adventure or share the fun with another player via couch or online co-op. LEGO Horizon Adventures has been designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen, providing an opportunity for family and friends to develop connections through collaborative play.