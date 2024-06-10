De uitgever Rebellion heeft de game Atomfall aangekondigd, een titel die zich in Groot-Brittannië afspeelt na de Tweede Wereldoorlog. Hier is nog een soort van Koude Oorlog vibe aan toegevoegd, en machines, waardoor een unieke mix van elementen ontstaat.

De game is gebaseerd op een nucleair incident en speelt zich af in 1957, maar volgt verder een fictief verhaal waarin jij de quarantaine zone betreedt na vijf jaar. Hier krijg je te maken met machines, monsters en meer. De onderstaande trailer geeft een indruk.

“Atomfall is inspired by a real-world nuclear disaster that occurred in northern England in 1957. The game follows a fictional storyline where you find yourself in the quarantine zone five years after the event. Everything has changed in that time, and you find yourself in a very different Britain, on the wrong side of the quarantine wall. The area is run by the military and beset with factions, in-fighting, and a growing sense of fear. It’s up you to unravel the mystery of what happened. Explore the countryside, villages, and settlements and meet odd people, wicked cults, rogue government agencies and others along the way. Explore this open world adventure and seek out the truth at your own pace.”