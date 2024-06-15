De Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding voor Elden Ring verschijnt volgende week vrijdag, maar een dag daarvoor zal FromSoftware eerst nog een nieuwe update uitbrengen. Deze update zal wat bugs oplossen, de balans her en der aanpassen en wat nieuwe features introduceren.
De specifieke patch notes zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar wel heeft de ontwikkelaar alvast een globaal overzicht vrijgegeven en dat hebben we natuurlijk hieronder geplaatst. Om alles in gereedheid te brengen, zullen de servers van Elden Ring op 20 juni van 09:00 tot 12:00 uur offline zijn.
New Inventory features:
- Newly obtained items will be marked with a “!“.
- A new tab called “Recent Items” has been added to review recently obtained items.
New Summoning Pool features:
- Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+.
- Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu.
- Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy.
New hairstyles:
- Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala’s Rebirth feature.
Zouden beter eens een goeie coop voorzien