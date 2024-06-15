De Shadow of the Erdtree uitbreiding voor Elden Ring verschijnt volgende week vrijdag, maar een dag daarvoor zal FromSoftware eerst nog een nieuwe update uitbrengen. Deze update zal wat bugs oplossen, de balans her en der aanpassen en wat nieuwe features introduceren.

De specifieke patch notes zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt, maar wel heeft de ontwikkelaar alvast een globaal overzicht vrijgegeven en dat hebben we natuurlijk hieronder geplaatst. Om alles in gereedheid te brengen, zullen de servers van Elden Ring op 20 juni van 09:00 tot 12:00 uur offline zijn.