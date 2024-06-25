Begin deze maand onthulde BioWare dat het de naam van Dragon Age: Dreadwolf heeft veranderd naar Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Waarom was op dat moment nog niet bekend, maar BioWare heeft inmiddels uitleg gegeven over de naamsverandering.

De informatie komt uit een interview van BioWare met Game Informer, waarin de vraag die bij velen rondwaarde werd gesteld: waarom is de naam veranderd? De reden hiervoor was eensgezind onder de ontwikkelaars: je compagnons, de Veilguard, zijn een integraal onderdeel van het spel. Dit heeft de ontwikkelaar ertoe bewogen om dit te laten reflecteren in de titel.

De subtitel Dreadwolf legde de focus vooral op het personage Solas. Hoewel hij nog steeds een belangrijk personage zal zijn, ligt de focus nu meer op het team dat de Veilguard vormt in plaats van op een specifiek persoon, zoals de oude titel deed vermoeden.

“Dragon Age has always been about characters, not just the villains, but also your team, your companions, the other characters in the world. And as we were building Dragon Age: The Veilguard – there’s this analogy I like to use, which is, ‘If you want to carve an elephant out of marble, you just take a piece of marble and remove everything that doesn’t look like an elephant.’ As we were building this game, it became really clear that it was less that we were trying to make The Veilguard and more like The Veilguard was taking shape as we built the game.

Solas is still a central figure in it. He’s still a significant character. But really, the focus shifts to the team. It’s about the people you recruit. It’s about stopping the end of the world with this group of specialists, these incredibly interesting and diverse characters that you recruit into your team. [We] realized Dreadwolf suggests a title focused on a specific individual, whereas The Veilguard, much like Inquisition, focuses more on the team.”