

Rockstar Games bracht afgelopen dinsdag de Bottom Dollar Bounties update uit voor Grand Theft Auto Online, wat de zomerupdate voor de game is. Die voegt het een en ander aan nieuwe activiteiten toe, zoals je in ons eerdere bericht al hebt kunnen lezen.

Samen met deze zomerupdate, die onder versienummer 1.69 is uitgerold, is er ook gelijk het één en ander aan issues opgelost. Rockstar Games heeft nu ook de volledige patch notes vrijgegeven, die tevens meer specifiek de nieuwigheden op een rijtje zet. Kortom, als je alles wilt weten, check het onderstaande overzicht.

New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update adds a new Bail Enforcement business property, new Dispatch Work in Freemode, new Vehicles, and a range of Creator additions as well as overall experience improvements.

Bail Enforcement Office

Purchasing this business provides new ways for players to earn money through bounty hunting

Bail Enforcement Office owners can hunt down new bounty targets, securing them alive to be processed or eliminated and delivered to the Los Santos County Coroner Office

Each day a Most Wanted target will be identified with a large bounty on their head. Three other standard targets will become available every hour.

Secured bounty targets are processed over time in the Bail Enforcement Office’s holding cell. Upon completion, cash will be added to the player’s wallet.

Bail Enforcement Office owners can purchase Agents that can be sent out to complete their own work, adding cash to the owner’s safe upon completion Agents will also reduce the amount of time taken to process secured bounty targets

The Bail Enforcement Office can be customized with a range of styles and includes a bounty transporter van, which can be upgraded with Armor Plating and used in Freemode

This property comes with new Awards as well as Career Progress Challenges on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

Dispatch Work

Players that own a Law Enforcement personal vehicle can access a new range of Freemode Dispatch Work provided by Vincent

While driving an owned Law Enforcement personal vehicle in Freemode, players can request Dispatch Work from Vincent directly or wait until Vincent contacts them

Players can find applicable Law Enforcement Vehicles on Warstock Cache & Carry

Dispatch Work cannot be accessed when part of an Organization or Motorcycle Club

Vehicles

Nine new vehicles have been added:

Enus Paragon S (Sports) – With Imani Tech

Bollokan Envisage (Sports) – With Imani Tech

Übermacht Niobe (Sports) – With HSW Upgrade (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Annis Euros X32 (Coupe) – With HSW Upgrade (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Invetero Coquette D1 (Sports Classic)

Declasse Yosemite 1500 (Off-Road)

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser (Emergency) – Law Enforcement Vehicle

Bravado Dorado Cruiser (Emergency) – Law Enforcement Vehicle

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser (Emergency) – Law Enforcement Vehicle

Three existing vehicles are also receiving custom Drift Tuning upgrades, these can be applied to personal vehicles inside the LS Car Meet:

Vulcar Nebula Turbo (Sports Classic) This vehicle is again available for sale on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website

Übermacht Cypher (Sports)

Übermacht Sentinel Widebody (Sports)

Economy Updates

Base GTA$ payout rates for the following content have been increased:

A Superyacht Life (Contact Missions)

Lamar’s Lowriders (Contact Missions)

Operation Paper Trail (Contact Missions)

Casino Story (Contact Missions)

Gerald’s Last Play (Contact Missions)

Madrazo Dispatch Services (Contact Missions)

Premium Deluxe Repo Work (Contact Missions)

Project Overthrow (Contact Missions)

Open Wheel Races (Races)

Taxi Work (Freemode)

Cosmetics

150+ pieces of male clothing and accessories have been added to clothing stores

200+ pieces of female clothing and accessories have been added to clothing stores

Experience Improvements

Several business Sell Missions have had their timers increased by 50% when launched solo: All Biker businesses Bunker business

The armor values of the Sparrow and RM-10 Bombushka have been increased by 50%

Players’ snack inventories are now fully restocked upon launching Contact missions and Heists from lobbies

The button prompts upon failing a mission have been updated

Drag Races can now be played over a series of rounds

Multiple texts and emails sent to players have been spaced out over longer periods of time or removed

Players can now move an owned Avenger between their Hangar and Facility storage via the Interaction Menu

The minimum player count required to launch the Assault on Cayo Perico mode has been increased from 4 to 8 players

An advanced options menu has been added to the Race Lobby Menu, containing many of the least used race options

The Music Locker Strobes section of the Interaction Menu has been moved to the Pause Menu

The Nightclub and Office Garage menus have been divided into separate sub menus when requesting vehicles from the Mechanic

The rank requirement for purchasing properties has been removed

A new starting grid option has been added when playing races in a series, sorting players based on their positions in the previous race

A link to the Community Guidelines has been added to the Welcome screen and other select alert screens

Custom Arena War vehicle names are now only visible to the local player

GTA+ Updates

The Vinewood Club App

GTA+ Members have access to a new phone app, which grants a range of features: Claiming the earnings from owned business safes remotely Purchasing ammo without paying a convenience charge Requesting and purchasing Car Club vehicles has been moved to this app



The Vinewood Club Garage Vehicle Workshop

A Vehicle Workshop has been added to the Vinewood Club Garage, allowing players to modify their stored vehicles at an exclusive 10% discount

Creator Updates

Several updates have been added to the Creator as part of this update

Drag and Drift Race Creators

Players with an LS Car Meet membership can now create their own Drag and Drift races inside the Creator

General

Ambient weather options are now implemented when players take a photo for their created mode

The RUNE Zhaba is now available as an Off-Road vehicle option in the Creator

Race Creator

Additional units have been added to the Race Creator, these are placed scenarios that can consist of people and vehicles People: Race crowds of 1–5 people, previously only larger crowds were available A photographer taking photos of the race Vehicles: Lowrider vehicle using hydraulics A car doing a donut A car doing a burnout

The existing race crowd units can now stand in a range of different poses

Race crowds can now be triggered to cheer and wave when a player gets close

When testing a Race, players can choose which checkpoint to start testing from

Flaming barrel props can now have their color changed

Players can now preview different audio tracks while in the Race Creator

Prop Additions

Additional small stunt track props have been added

Additional track smoothing props have been added

Road paddle props have been added

Fixes

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update brings a range of fixes to various issues

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes and issues affecting stability that occurred in GTAV

Matchmaking and Networking

Fixed multiple issues that affected network stability in GTA Online

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in destroyed Signal Jammer collectibles being tracked incorrectly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not unlocking the Skull Santa finish for the Special Carbine upon winning five games of Entourage (Festive Remix)

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to start Lowriders missions after completing them on a different character

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to drop cargo during Special Cargo Sell Missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to progress after completing VIP Contract prep mission – Data Recovery

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress through Casino Work – Best Laid Plans shortly after launching

Fixed an issue that resulted in unowned vehicles appearing in the personal vehicle space of Salvage Yards

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having access to their owned weapons when playing Short Trips – Seed Capital

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemy blips not appearing during The McTony Robbery – Sonar Equipment mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch Tow Truck Service missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress when playing A Superyacht Life – Icebreaker

Fixed an issue that resulted in planes falling to the floor during Air Race countdowns

Fixed an issue that resulted in other players’ Kosatkas interfering with the Cargo Ship during The Cargo Ship Robbery

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in an air vent during The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid – Concealed Weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to swap inventories during The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid – Concealed Weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in players respawning outside of the factory during The Cluckin’ Bell Raid – Scene of the Crime

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress through The Cayo Perico Heist Finale when the leader has died

Fixed an issue that resulted in players transforming into a land vehicle during a flying section of Transform Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in players coming to an immediate stop upon passing a checkpoint during Transform Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in the race countdown not starting during Transform Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Interaction Menu during The Pacific Standard Job – Convoy

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress after leaving Mason’s apartment during Operation Paper Trail – Intelligence

Fixed an issue that resulted in P Moss taking off without players inside the Avenger during Operation Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to finish The Podium Robbery – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to request personal vehicles during LSA Operation – Direct Action

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to lose their wanted level during The Doomsday Heist – Setup: Server Farm

Fixed an issue that resulted in hacking minigames being more difficult when playing on ultrawide screen setups

Fixed an issue that resulted in Hao’s Special Works Time Trial not appearing for players that haven’t completed it

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to send photos to Pavel during The Cayo Perico Heist – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in the mission not progressing after delivering the two lowriders back to Lamar during Lowriders – Peace Offerings

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect prompts to leave the Avenger appearing when entering an owned Thruster during Project Overthrow – Reporting for Duty

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to obtain the VIP pass during The Duggan Robbery – VIP Pass

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to send photos to Jamal during The Gangbanger Robbery – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in players leaving their F-160 Raiju during Project Overthrow – On Parade

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to pick up snowballs during Snowball Fight Deathmatches

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when interacting with Street Dealers

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete Terrorbyte Client Job – Robbery in Progress

Fixed an issue that resulted in weapons given during Hot Swap Deathmatches not persisting when returning to Freemode

Properties

Fixed an issue that resulted in stolen vehicles disappearing after completing a successful Salvage Yard Robbery

Fixed an issue that resulted in the roulette game inside The Diamond Casino getting stuck

Fixed an issue that resulted players’ Tow Truck disappearing from the Salvage Yard

Fixed an issue that prevented players from entering an Auto Shop with no vehicle slots remaining

Fixed an issue that resulted in CEOs being unable to enter their Agency while an Executive Search is active

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when attempting to enter a Nightclub in a vehicle

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not entering their Acid Lab when selecting “enter with nearby friends and crew” inside the Freakshop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not sitting up from their Agency office chair

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with the Drone Station inside Arcades

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after interacting with the Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw machine inside an Arcade

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Auto Shop 5% discount not being applied to Wheel Type and Wheel Color

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to mod personal vehicles inside their Auto Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles colliding with each other when multiple players were modding vehicles in the same Auto Shop

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to leave their Motorcycle Club Clubhouse on a personal vehicle

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with the laptop inside their Bunker

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when leaving Hao’s Special Works inside the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ personal vehicles becoming invisible when leaving the Test Track inside the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning far away when leaving the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in personal vehicle blips not appearing on the map when another player is test driving a vehicle inside the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to get a makeover inside the Spa of their Diamond Casino Penthouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to move while using the Place Decorations Menu inside their Diamond Casino Penthouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when attempting to enter their Diamond Casino Penthouse from Freemode

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Acid Lab not appearing inside the Freakshop

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tow Truck not appearing inside the Salvage Yard after purchase

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unexpectedly kicked out when driving another player’s vehicle in the LS Car Meet Test Track

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being registered as a CEO or MC Leader after purchasing an Office or Motorcycle Clubhouse for the first time

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access their Nightclub PC

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in BMX bikes behaving differently when bunny hopping

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect speeds being displayed during Highest Speed Freemode Events

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to request their Avenger in Freemode

Fixed an issue that resulted in Suspension mods not being available for the Karin Asterope GZ

Fixed an issue that resulted in custom license plates for vehicles claimed from the Salvage Yard not persisting

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to see the tracers of the F-160 Raiju’s cannons

Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera clipping through the Avenger when modding a vehicle inside

Fixed an issue that resulted in players with no owned garages losing their personal vehicle

The Declasse Impaler SZ’s vehicle class has been updated from Sedan to Muscle

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing ammo when joining a new session

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to change gears during Drag Races when using alternative control types

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Cockpit Access settings for the Avenger in the Interaction Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to swap outfits via the Interaction Menu when wearing full body outfits

Fixed an issue that resulted in event exclusive weapon liveries that had been previously earned being unavailable

Fixed an issue that resulted in players gaining negative amounts of body armor when purchasing from Ammunation

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Snowball Launcher weapon being unusable when on a Motorcycle

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use snacks or equip armor via the weapon wheel

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to add Stunt Races to a Playlist

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to see under the map when spectating a player in their Kosatka

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use the default name “An Organization” when creating an Organization for the first time

Fixed an issue that resulted in SFX previews not playing when editing clips in the Rockstar Editor

Fixed an issue that resulted in TVs in owned apartments not showing anything

PlayStation Specific

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to accept invites to GTA Online after purchasing PlayStation Plus with GTAV running

Xbox Specific

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Xbox keyboard continuously appearing after editing an owned garage tooltip

PC Specific

Fixed numerous issues relating to stability and security

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Only

Fixed an issue that resulted in GTA+ alerts triggering during a Race and bringing the player’s vehicle to a sudden stop.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when moving vehicles via the Vehicle Organization Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in GTA+ Members being unable to enter The Vinewood Club Garage with their personal vehicle when part of an Organization or Motorcycle Club

