Heel goed nieuws voor de fans van de game Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse die verscheen in 2010, want ontwikkelaar Skunkape Games heeft aangekondigd dat er een remaster aan zit te komen. Je zal dus opnieuw Sam en Max kunnen helpen met hun zeer belangrijke politiewerk.

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered zal op 14 augustus verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. Je zal de game dan kunnen aanschaffen voor € 19,99. Heb je de game destijds niet gespeeld, bekijk dan zeker even de onderstaande trailer om onze freelance detectives aan het werk te zien.

Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police—a lovable lunatic with a knack for spreading chaos wherever he goes. But recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn.

It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future. Now Sam and Max have aroused the attention of a host of villains from across the galaxy who are hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power to achieve their own ends.

As those who seek the Devil’s Toybox close in and Max’s psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max’s mind.

Key Features