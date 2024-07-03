Wanneer breng je een game die de ondertitel ‘Days of Summer’ draagt best uit? Juist, in oktober. Kwestie van de nazomerse depressie die sommige mensen parten durft spelen meteen de kop in te drukken. We hebben het trouwens over Reel Fishing: Days of Summer, een game waarin je – je raadt het nooit – virtueel aan het vissen gaat.

De game verschijnt op 28 oktober voor de PlayStation en Xbox consoles, de Nintendo Switch en pc. Kwestie van meteen ook de Halloweenmarkt aan te spreken – je weet hoeveel de gemiddelde visser van uitgeholde pompoenen houdt. Wie Reel Fishing: Days of Summer aanschaft, kan zich alvast verheugen op vele uurtjes realistisch visplezier.

“The new title in the long-running series is the ultimate fishing trip as you join three good friends as they spend their last days of summer together with one last fishing trip! But is there more to these fishing spots than meets the eye? Find out in Reel Fishing: Days of Summer! Catch over 40 species of fish from 14 different fishing locations and craft over 70 different kinds of tackle to lure the rarest of fish. Players can keep fish in a beautiful aquarium while levelling up and gaining new and exciting skills.”