Fallout: London zou aanvankelijk op 23 april verschijnen, maar die release werd last-minute uitgesteld doordat Bethesda de current-gen update voor Fallout 4 uitbracht. Dit had best veel impact op deze mod, waardoor uitstellen beter was.

Het is nadien even afwachten geweest, maar via sociale media heeft het team achter de mod aangekondigd dat ze er bijna zijn. Ter voorbereiding op een soepele lancering zijn er verschillende builds naar GOG gestuurd voor testen.

Zodra dat allemaal in orde is en ze groen licht krijgen, zal Fallout: Londen snel gelanceerd worden. GOG assisteert het team hier ook bij, wat het proces enigszins zou moeten versnellen. Hoewel er dus nog geen definitieve datum is, ziet het er naar uit dat het niet lang meer duurt.

“The bottom line is that we’ve sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light. Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go.

It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting. While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be. The end is in sight.”