Hello Games bracht recent een update uit voor No Man’s Sky waarmee cross-play aan de game werd toegevoegd. Daarnaast werd de titel ook voorzien van een PlayStation 5 Pro update. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal in orde en zoals gebruikelijk verschijnen er na een grotere update nog de nodige kleine patches.
Zo is nu update 2.56 uitgebracht, die weer het een en ander aan bugs aanpakt. Ook komt de update met wat optimalisatie fixes voor de PlayStation 5 Pro en VR2-versie van de game. Hieronder op een rijtje de patch notes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Boundary Herald starship to have difficulty finding a clear landing site.
- Fixed a visual issues with the canopy animation when getting into the Boundary Herald starship.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent connection to the discovery servers.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the cross-save banner to appear when not relevant.
- Fixed an issue that caused the save spinner to display for longer than necessary.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent some saves from loading correctly.
- Fixed a rare issue related to upgrading very old saves.
- Fixed a number of issues with the camera transition when saving at a waypoint.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause some saves to become stuck while loading.
- Introduced a texture memory optimisation.
- Introduced a number of quality and optimisation fixes for VR.
- Introduced an optimisation to load times on PC.
- Introduced a number of quality and optimisation fixes for PS5 Pro.
- Fixed an issue that could cause crashes on PlayStation 5 when approaching the second rendezvous point of the Beachhead Expedition.
- Fixed a minor memory issue on Xbox.
- Fixed a number of visual corruption issues on Xbox One.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading Multi-Tools.
- Fixed a rare crash related to loading frigate expeditions.
- Fixed a crash related to planetary rendering.