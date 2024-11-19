

Hello Games bracht recent een update uit voor No Man’s Sky waarmee cross-play aan de game werd toegevoegd. Daarnaast werd de titel ook voorzien van een PlayStation 5 Pro update. Toch is nog niet alles helemaal in orde en zoals gebruikelijk verschijnen er na een grotere update nog de nodige kleine patches.

Zo is nu update 2.56 uitgebracht, die weer het een en ander aan bugs aanpakt. Ook komt de update met wat optimalisatie fixes voor de PlayStation 5 Pro en VR2-versie van de game. Hieronder op een rijtje de patch notes.