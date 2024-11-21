Wie de serieuze racegames zoals Gran Turismo of Forza wat zat begint te worden en op zoek is naar een minder serieuze racer, moet zijn oog laten vallen op Hot Rod Mayhem. Ontwikkelaar Casual Brothers heeft deze titel aangekondigd voor pc en consoles, en de game verschijnt ergens in 2025. Een exacte releasedatum is momenteel nog niet gegeven.
In Hot Rod Mayhem heb je de keuze uit twee modi, namelijk Racing en Campaign. Het doel is om wereldkampioen te worden en je doet dit door 10 unieke tracks te voltooien. Hier zit een leuke twist aan, want elke track speel je pas vrij nadat je een trial hebt voltooid die jouw vaardigheden test.
Je kan tijdens de races gebruikmaken van diverse power-ups om jouw eigen snelheid op te voeren, maar natuurlijk ook om je tegenstanders te saboteren. Hot Rod Mayhem kan je zowel solo als in multiplayer spelen en er is daarnaast ook een split-screen functie aanwezig voor maximaal vier spelers.
Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer van Hot Rod Mayhem bekijken evenals een aantal key features terugvinden.
Key Features
- Customize Your Racer – Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget.
- Choose Your Hot Rod – Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there’s always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs.
- Unleash Devastating Items – Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost.
- Unique Trails to Master – Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials.
- Race Through Epic Tracks – Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos!
- Become the Champion – Compete in ten cups, each starting with a unique trial to test your skills! Master these tricky challenges and show off your prowess to claim your spot on the podium.