Wie de serieuze racegames zoals Gran Turismo of Forza wat zat begint te worden en op zoek is naar een minder serieuze racer, moet zijn oog laten vallen op Hot Rod Mayhem. Ontwikkelaar Casual Brothers heeft deze titel aangekondigd voor pc en consoles, en de game verschijnt ergens in 2025. Een exacte releasedatum is momenteel nog niet gegeven.

In Hot Rod Mayhem heb je de keuze uit twee modi, namelijk Racing en Campaign. Het doel is om wereldkampioen te worden en je doet dit door 10 unieke tracks te voltooien. Hier zit een leuke twist aan, want elke track speel je pas vrij nadat je een trial hebt voltooid die jouw vaardigheden test.

Je kan tijdens de races gebruikmaken van diverse power-ups om jouw eigen snelheid op te voeren, maar natuurlijk ook om je tegenstanders te saboteren. Hot Rod Mayhem kan je zowel solo als in multiplayer spelen en er is daarnaast ook een split-screen functie aanwezig voor maximaal vier spelers.

Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer van Hot Rod Mayhem bekijken evenals een aantal key features terugvinden.