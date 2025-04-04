Eerste grote update met gratis content voor Monster Hunter Wilds nu beschikbaar

Capcom bracht ongeveer een maand geleden het nieuwste deel in de Monster Hunter-franchise uit en dat blijkt een groot succes te zijn. Zo lieten we eind vorige maand al weten dat de game meer dan 10 miljoen keer is verkocht. Er zijn dus immens veel spelers aan de slag gegaan om allerlei monsters te trotseren. Daarmee is het zeker nog niet klaar voor de game, want Capcom beloofde uitgebreide post-launch ondersteuning.

De eerste grote update voor Monster Hunter Wilds is nu beschikbaar. Title Update 1 brengt nieuwe content, waaronder het nieuwe monster Mizutsune. Trouwe fans kennen het monster ongetwijfeld al, want Mizutsune werd voor het eerst geïntroduceerd in Monster Hunter Generations, dat in 2016 in Europa verscheen. Naast het nieuwe monster zijn er nog nieuwe features toegevoegd.

Tot slot is er nog een lange lijst aan aanpassingen vrijgegeven en die check je hieronder.