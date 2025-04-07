Battlefield Premium keert mogelijk terug, maar dan als ‘Battlefield Pro’

De nieuwste Battlefield is nog steeds in nevelen gehuld, maar zou wel in 2026 het levenslicht zien. Dataminers zijn ondertussen op het bestaan gestuit van iets dat Battlefield Pro heet, een abonnement dat inhoudelijk een beetje lijkt op het voormalige Battlefield Premium en zelfs de vorm van een maandelijks betaalde service zou kunnen aannemen.

De onderstaande lijst vat samen wat je zou krijgen als je Battlefield Pro aanschaft. Je vindt er niets wereldschokkends terug: de optie om bepaalde tiers op de Battle Pass over te slaan, een Battle Pass XP boost, nieuwe challenges en instant unlocks… dat is zo ongeveer wat we van een dergelijke service verwachten. Het blijft voorlopig echter om een gerucht gaan.