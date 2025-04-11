Contrast Games kondigt BioShock-achtige game Welcome to Brightville aan

Een bekende franchise die toch wel een leegte heeft achtergelaten in het hart van menig gamer, is ongetwijfeld BioShock. Deze actievolle first-person games waren een gigantisch succes vanwege de sfeer, het verhaal en personages. Niet zo vreemd dat andere ontwikkelaars die leegte proberen te vullen om van het succes van BioShock mee te snoepen. Contrast Games heeft nu een BioShock-achtige titel onthuld genaamd Welcome to Brightville.

In Welcome to Brightville speel je als een ‘automaton’ die op bijzondere wijze niet onder invloed is van de kunstmatige intelligentie die de stad en haar inwoners in zijn greep houdt. De game speelt zich af in een mana-punk stad, waarin magie en steampunk met elkaar botsen. Als speler heb je een arsenaal aan magische krachten tot je beschikking. De wereld zal daarnaast ook reageren op de acties en keuzes die jij maakt.

Invloeden van games als Atomic Heart, System Shock en BioShock lijken in ieder geval sterk aanwezig te zijn. Verder speelt muziek ook een centrale rol in de game. Zo zouden personages zingen op basis van de soundtrack. Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer bekijken van Welcome to Brightville. De game zal in 2027 verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

About

Welcome to Brightville is an action adventure immersive simulation in which you play as a unique automaton guardian. You will explore the mysterious city of Brightville, where magic and steampunk technology collide!

You play as an automaton unaffected by the influence of the AI that controls the city of Brightville. Navigate a world where magic and technology collide! Experiment with abilities, interact with characters, and adapt to an environment that responds to your decisions. Whether you engage in combat, explore the city’s hidden depths, or uncover the mysteries of your existence, every action shapes the world around you.

Emergent Immersive Simulation

A Living, Reactive World – Environments respond to your actions, opening up multiple ways to approach combat scenarios.

– Environments respond to your actions, opening up multiple ways to approach combat scenarios. Deep Character Interactions – Meet unique NPCs with their motivations and storylines that evolve based on your choices.

– Meet unique NPCs with their motivations and storylines that evolve based on your choices. Freedom of Playstyle – Use stealth, combat, or manipulation to navigate Brightville’s challenges.

Magical Combat System

Your arsenal consists of offensive and defensive magical spells that can be combined to create devastating effects and manipulate the environment. From elemental explosions to intricate spell interactions, combat is fast, dynamic, and highly customizable.

Eclectic Setting: Steampunk Meets Cyberpunk, With a Hint of Dark Fantasy

Welcome to Brightville blends industrial Victorian architecture, neo-baroque extravagance, and futuristic cyberpunk elements. Dark fantasy themes permeate the environment, creating a “mana-punk” world where magic fuels machines and the city’s fate teeters on the edge of destruction.

Music as Part of the Gameplay

Music is woven into the core of Brightville’s world: