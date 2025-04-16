Dune: Awakening met aantal weken uitgesteld

Dune: Awakening is een open world survival MMO die op 20 mei zou uitkomen voor de pc en op een later moment voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. Helaas is de pc-versie uitgesteld naar 10 juni. Als je de Awakening Deluxe Edition of de Awakening Ultimate Edition aankoopt kan je al eerder op 5 juni de game spelen.

Het spel belooft een grootschalige multiplayer survivalervaring te worden in het iconische Dune-universum. De ontwikkelaars willen een zo goed mogelijke start maken en gebruiken de extra tijd om belangrijke feedback uit de gesloten beta te verwerken. Ook komt er binnenkort een grootschalig bèta weekend voor meer spelers.

“Dear Sleepers,

These are exciting times, we’re closing in on launch, and we’ve just initiated a major preview beta where hundreds of journalists and content creators are playing the early parts of the game and will be releasing their coverage on April 25.

These past few weeks we’ve been steadily gearing up, releasing the Character Creator & Benchmark Mode back in February, starting pre-orders in March, and continuing to release new livestreams, videos, and details to keep you informed.

We want to thank everyone who has shared in our excitement. It’s been a joy reading all your comments across the various community channels.

Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is also continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we’ve been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game. We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game.

Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.

As such, we will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to June 10, with head start launching on June 5. This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one.

We’re also excited about the fact that this will allow us to do a large-scale beta weekend next month where even more of you will get the opportunity to play the game and share your feedback. We will release more information about this soon.

Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we’re making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing.

Also, don’t forget to tune in to today’s livestream on Steam, YouTube, and Twitch, where our developers will be showing and talking more about the combat in Dune: Awakening.

With best regards from the entire Dune: Awakening team here at Funcom”