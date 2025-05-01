Race op elk platform met de arcade racer Formula Legends

3DClouds heeft hun motorsport arcade racing game Formula Legends aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc (via Steam en Epic Games Store). De game zal later dit jaar verschijnen.
Race met iconische formulewagens op legendarische circuits, met realistische elementen zoals weersveranderingen en bandenslijtage. De game biedt een verhalende modus, 200+ fictieve coureurs en uitgebreide personalisatie. Ga de strijd op het leaderboard aan in Formula Legends.
Key Features
- Drive Through Time – Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience.
- Iconic Circuits, Reimagined – Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.
- Master Every Element – Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap.
- Legends Behind the Wheel – Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory.
- A Journey Through Racing History – Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history.
- Customize and Compete – Create your own custom races and championships, climb the global leaderboards in Time Attack, and personalize your ride with modding support—from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.
