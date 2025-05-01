Race op elk platform met de arcade racer Formula Legends

3DClouds heeft hun motorsport arcade racing game Formula Legends aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc (via Steam en Epic Games Store). De game zal later dit jaar verschijnen.

Race met iconische formulewagens op legendarische circuits, met realistische elementen zoals weersveranderingen en bandenslijtage. De game biedt een verhalende modus, 200+ fictieve coureurs en uitgebreide personalisatie. Ga de strijd op het leaderboard aan in Formula Legends.