Dark fantasy actiegame The Age of Bhaarat brengt mythologisch India tot leven

In de afgelopen jaren hebben we steeds meer games uit Azië richting het Westen zien komen. Een goed voorbeeld hiervan is natuurlijk het succesvolle Black Myth: Wukong, dat uit China kwam en binnen no-time ontzettend veel exemplaren wist te verkopen. Een Aziatisch land waar we nog niet veel games van hebben gezien, is opvallend genoeg één van de grootste landen, namelijk India. De studio Tara Gaming hoopt met The Age of Bhaarat India als land met ontwikkelaars meer op de kaart te zetten.

The Age of Bharaat is een dark fantasy action RPG en brengt de vele legendes, mythen en folklore van India tot leven. Je staat in de schoenen van een Forest Warden en moet jezelf en jouw thuis verdedigen tegen een invasie van Rakshasa demonen. Uiteraard krijg je hier de juiste tools voor, zoals mythische wapens, krachtige artefacten en de magie van het bos. Het geheel doet een beetje denken aan God of War, maar dan in India met bijpassende thema’s en figuren. De game zal ook te spelen zijn in coöp.

Hieronder de eerste trailer met een aantal key features. Een releasedatum voor The Age of Bhaarat ontbreekt nog. In de trailer gaat het wel om alpha footage, dus het zal ongetwijfeld nog veranderen. De game zal naar pc en consoles komen.