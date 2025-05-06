Deze games werden in april het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store gedownload



Zoals elke andere maand heeft Sony PlayStation weer bekendgemaakt welke games het vaakst in de vorige maand uit de PlayStation Store werden gedownload. Wat dat betreft zien we dit keer een aantal interessante resultaten. Zo is Forza Horizon 5 buitengewoon populair en ook Indiana Jones and the Great Circle deed het in april goed.

Verder is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered zeer populair en ook Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 doet het uitstekend. Hieronder de meest gedownloade games in de vorige maand per platform en categorie.

PlayStation 5

Forza Horizon 5

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Minecraft

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

EA SPORTS FC 25

Grand Theft Auto V

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Days Gone Remastered

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

NBA 2K25

Hogwarts Legacy

Cyberpunk 2077

It Takes Two

Lords of the Fallen

The First Berserker: Khazan

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 1

PlayStation 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Minecraft

A Way Out

Devil May Cry HD Collection

EA SPORTS FC 25

Unravel Two

Need for Speed Heat

Grand Theft Auto V

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Mortal Kombat X

Battlefield 1

Batman: Arkham Knight

Gang Beasts

Mafia Trilogy

Dying Light

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Devil May Cry 4

Watch Dogs 2

Hogwarts Legacy

PlayStation VR2

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Beat Saber

Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR

Metro Awakening

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arizona Sunshine 2

Among Us 3D: VR

Kill It With Fire VR

Pavlov

Free-to-Play