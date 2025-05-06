Deze games werden in april het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store gedownload

Zoals elke andere maand heeft Sony PlayStation weer bekendgemaakt welke games het vaakst in de vorige maand uit de PlayStation Store werden gedownload. Wat dat betreft zien we dit keer een aantal interessante resultaten. Zo is Forza Horizon 5 buitengewoon populair en ook Indiana Jones and the Great Circle deed het in april goed.
Verder is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered zeer populair en ook Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 doet het uitstekend. Hieronder de meest gedownloade games in de vorige maand per platform en categorie.
PlayStation 5
- Forza Horizon 5
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Minecraft
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Days Gone Remastered
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- NBA 2K25
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- It Takes Two
- Lords of the Fallen
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 1
PlayStation 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- A Way Out
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Mortal Kombat X
- Battlefield 1
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Mafia Trilogy
- Dying Light
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Devil May Cry 4
- Watch Dogs 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
PlayStation VR2
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Beat Saber
- Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
- Metro Awakening
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Kill It With Fire VR
- Pavlov
Free-to-Play
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- eFootball
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Stumble Guys
- Marvel Rivals
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
Split Fiction, echt een aanrader. Prachtige game.
De eerste 3 door Microsoft uitgebrachte games. Met Indiana Jones niet ver achter en Obscure die met behulp van Microsoft wel groot is geworden.
Ik ben echt geen fan van Xbox maar mooi om te zien dat zij als uitgever groot gaan worden binnen het Playstation merk. Forza ga ik echt aanschaffen als deze in de aanbieding is, evenals Indiana Jones