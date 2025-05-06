Assassin’s Creed: Shadows update voegt nieuwe quest toe en lost hoop issues op

Ubisoft heeft vorige week de post-launch roadmap voor Assassin’s Creed: Shadows bekendgemaakt en ze pakken gelijk door. De eerstvolgende update is namelijk vandaag online gegaan en die voegt ‘The Works of Luis Frois’ toe, wat een nieuw verhaal is.
Daarnaast voegt het ook nieuwe informatie aan de Codex toe met betrekking tot vijanden en bondgenoten en vanzelfsprekend pakt de update verschillende bugs, issues en andere ongeregeldheden aan. Dit gaat gepaard met patch notes, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet.
AC Shadows Title Update 1.0.4 – Release Notes
Quests
- Fixed an issue where in the quest “Astray”, players could not talk To Nakamura Tadashige.
- NOTE: Players will need to step away from Nakamura Tadashige (+500 meters) and then come back to speak with them.
- Fixed an issue where Nagato would sometimes not follow the correct path in the prologue during the “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.
- Fixed an issue where Momochi Sandayu does not attack during the objective “Kill the Soldier” in the “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.
- Fixed an issue where Nagato would despawn after a save/load during the quest “The Onryo Samurai”.
- A prompt will now properly appear to Observe during the objective “Reach a high place to observe the Onryo Samurai” in the quest “The Onryo Samurai”.
- Addressed an issue with enemy NPCs fighting each other after talking to Shotei during “Against the Koga-ryu”.
- Fixed an issue where Tokubei would start attacking anyone that enters conflict with the player during the “Confront Tokubei” objective of “Losing Hand” quest.
- Fixed an issue where quest directions do not match the quest location during the “Meet Katsuhime” objective of “Against the Koga-ryu” quest.
- Addressed an issue where Yasuke would recover all of his health upon receiving a killing blow from Marume Nagayoshi during the duel from “Nobutsaha’s Students”.
Stealth
- Fixed an issue where Improved Ground Assassination (Assassin passive skill) would not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where Assassinations would not remove any health from knocked-out enemies.
- Fixed an issue where, after performing a Double Assassination, Naoe could not swap weapons if she was using the Katana as primary weapon.
- Fixed an issue with Yasuke’s Brutal Assassination not triggering at a certain distance with NPCs.
- Fixed Guaranteed Assassination not working with the kunai.
- Fixed an issue where Naoe could use smoke bombs to trigger Guaranteed Assassination opportunities on bosses.
- Fixed an issue where crouching during a Sprint Dodge would increase the speed of the crouch state.
- Fixed an issue where Naoe had a delay when crouching after moving while aiming a tool.
- Fixed an issue where corner cover camera would not always trigger.
- Fixed an issue with alarm bells respawning after cutscenes. Please don’t ring. Please don’t ring. Please don’t ring.
Combat
- Adjusted the Igan Sunset Tanto perk (i.e. slow down time on Escape Strike) to prevent endless slow-down when using Escape Strike repeatedly.
- The perk now works as follows: “Slow down time after Escape Strike interrupts enemies”
- Fixed an issue with the Snake Bite ability (Kusarigama) costing more than one chunk of adrenaline. Two fangs. But one bite.
- Fixed an issue where the “Crescent Strike” ability (Naginata) did not deal any damage on its first hit.
- Fixed various issues with perks not functioning correctly.
- Fixed an issue where letters displayed on screen would not automatically close when the player would enter conflict. Listen I’m just trying to read here.
- Fixed an issue where Naoe cannot dodge if she first attacks the Ashigaru Swordsman with a posture attack during “Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki” quest.
- Fixed an issue where the ability wheel would still display the abilities from the previously equipped weapon when being unarmed.
Visuals & Graphics
- Fixed several animation, visual or misplacement issues.
- Fixed various rendering issues.
UI & HUD
- Addressed various UI/HUD issues.
- Addressed localization issues.
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial explaining how to use boats. How do you row this thing?
- Fixed an issue where the four targets of the Pirate Alliance were not aligned on the Objective Board.
- Fixed an issue where the drop-down list is missing for “Text Color” and “Background Color” options in the Captions menu.
@ Playseense GTA6!!!!!!!
Vanavond de game dan maar weer opstarten.
die missies die ze na launch erin steken, zijn die eigenlijk de moeite waard? Of zijn het precies gewoon leftovers die al in de game hadden moeten zitten?
@Anoniem-5793: Trailer 2 net gezien……….haha ! Wat een graphics zeg. Zo’n zin in !
@Anoniem-4749: “Of zijn het precies gewoon leftovers die al in de game hadden moeten zitten?”
Het zijn leftovers die al in de game hadden moeten zitten.
@Anoniem-4749: net zoals bij Odyssey en Vahalla is extra content. Geen cut content.
@coola: Ik snap niet zo goed waarom je een minnetje krijgt, want je hebt gewoon gelijk. Verschillende teams werken aan content. De DLC’s wordt door een apart team gecreerd en is gewoon extra.