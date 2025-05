Bekijk hier de tweede Grand Theft Auto VI trailer

Hoewel Grand Theft Auto VI net is uitgesteld naar 2026, hebben we nu goed nieuws. Rockstar Games heeft namelijk de tweede trailer van de game uitgebracht, die je hieronder kunt bekijken. Met een kleine drie minuten is de trailer vrij lang en vanzelfsprekend valt er enorm veel te zien.

Ook is er een algemene omschrijving van de personages gegeven:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new. Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.

More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes.”