Verschillende Grand Theft Auto VI locaties van details voorzien

De wereld van Grand Theft Auto VI zal naar goede Rockstar gewoonte van enorme omvang zijn. Hoewel we veel nog niet weten, heeft de ontwikkelaar vandaag naast het delen van een nieuwe trailer en de cast van personages, ook wat details gegeven over verschillende locaties die we in de game zullen kunnen bezoeken.

Dit is lang niet alles, maar het geeft wel al een indicatie van de diversiteit die we in de speelwereld zullen treffen. Hieronder de nieuwe details op een rijtje.

Vice City

The glamour, hustle, and greed of America captured in a single city. Each neighborhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach, to the bustling panaderías of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world.

Leonida Keys

Life in this tropical archipelago isn’t flashy but it’s easy. Get your buzz on and pull up a deck chair but look out — you are right on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America.

Grassrivers

You never know what lies beneath the surface of this primordial expanse. The gators may be the most famous attraction, but there are far deadlier predators and weirder discoveries among the mangroves.

Port Gellhorn

Cheap motels, shut-down attractions, and empty strip malls won’t bring the tourists back, but there’s a new economy in this once-popular vacation spot. It’s fueled by malt liquor, painkillers, and truck stop energy drinks. Jump on a dirt bike and hold onto your wallet.

Ambrosia

In the heart of Leonida, American industry and old school values still reign supreme — whatever the cost. The Allied Crystal sugar refinery provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else.

Mount Kalaga

A national landmark up against the state’s northern border, Mount Kalaga offers prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails. In the lush surrounding backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government.