Insider bericht: Xbox Game Pass is wel degelijk winstgevend

Er is de laatste tijd weer heel wat te doen geweest om Game Pass. Microsoft zette heel wat van z’n werknemers op straat en verschillende projecten werden geannuleerd, dus werd er vanuit verschillende hoeken met een verwijtende vinger naar Game Pass gekeken. De service werd dan ook onhoudbaar genoemd, maar in hoeverre klopt die uitspraak?

Insider Chris Dring van The Game Business heeft nagevraagd bij zijn bronnen of Game Pass nu eigenlijk wel winstgevend is. Hij gaf een lange uitleg (die je hieronder kan nalezen), maar het komt er uiteindelijk op neer dat het antwoord ‘ja’ is.

“Ok, I need to correct/clarify something. First, Xbox Game Pass is profitable, even when you factor in the lost sales for its first-party teams, sources who would know have told me.

Over 18 months ago, I checked with Xbox about what’s included in the Game Pass P&L. Basically, I was looking to see if Game Pass’s costs factor in the impact to unit sales of their internal studios. I was told that first-party games have their own P&L separate to Game Pass as they make money via other means. I felt this piece of internal accountancy might mean Game Pass is profitable, but it sure does put pressure on the margins for its internal games and POSSIBLY means some studios don’t make as much profit (or any profit at all).

That doesn’t actually matter in real terms, but seeing the impact Game Pass was having on first-party games, and the amount of money Xbox was spending on studios, I wanted to check if the full impact of the service was being considered in their ‘Game Pass is profitable’ line.

(This was before Xbox started publishing fully on PS5. Studios can now make stronger margins on premium sales as a result of that move)

But regardless to all that. Sources have reached out to tell me that even when you include lost revenue associated with first-party games (not just unit sales, but microtransactions), Game Pass is still profitable. So… that’s great!”