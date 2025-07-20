Echoes of the End verschijnt over een paar weken

Games uit IJsland, zo zijn er niet al te veel. In de nabije toekomst verschijnt echter de debuuttitel van de studio Myrkur Games. Zoals je hier al kon lezen, gaat de debuuttitel Echoes of the End heten. In de third-person actie-avonturengame ga jij de strijd aan met heel wat monsters om zo je broeder te redden.

Nu is echter de releasedatum van de game bekendgemaakt: Echoes of the End zal op 12 augustus van dit jaar verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ondertussen staat er ook een lange gameplay video van de game online die je hieronder kan terugvinden.