Echoes of the End verschijnt over een paar weken

Games uit IJsland, zo zijn er niet al te veel. In de nabije toekomst verschijnt echter de debuuttitel van de studio Myrkur Games. Zoals je hier al kon lezen, gaat de debuuttitel Echoes of the End heten. In de third-person actie-avonturengame ga jij de strijd aan met heel wat monsters om zo je broeder te redden.
Nu is echter de releasedatum van de game bekendgemaakt: Echoes of the End zal op 12 augustus van dit jaar verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ondertussen staat er ook een lange gameplay video van de game online die je hieronder kan terugvinden.
Key Features
Dynamic Combat and Exploration
- Master Ryn’s prowess in magic and swordsmanship to defeat unique enemies and face epic boss battles.
- Harness a vast array of devastating powers as Ryn grows in strength and confidence throughout her journey.
- Team up with Abram to combine forces in combat and traversal, unleashing creative combos and interactions.
- Explore breathtaking environments inspired by Icelandic landscapes, from fiery lava fields to icy mountain peaks.
Puzzles and Traversal Challenges
- Solve engaging puzzles with Ryn’s powers, including gravity manipulation, destruction, and illusions, through collaboration with your companion.
- Navigate the world with a diverse range of traversal mechanics, such as double-jumping, dashing, and gravity control, with each chapter introducing fresh, unique challenges.
Cinematic Visuals and Realistic Fantasy
- Echoes of the End immerses players in an original, grounded fantasy world brimming with depth and detail.
- This character-driven adventure features motion-captured performances, intricately designed character models and stunningly crafted environments, delivering a truly unforgettable and heartfelt experience.
- Explore the hidden history of Aema, forge unbreakable bonds, and embrace your magical potential as you shape the destiny of a nation.