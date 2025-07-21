Gerucht: Sony helpt Rockstar om GTA VI met 60fps draaiende te krijgen

Grand Theft Auto VI ziet er voorlopig enorm indrukwekkend uit en inmiddels hebben we ook al 26 mei in onze kalenders aangekruist, want dan komt de game eindelijk uit. Toch zijn er enkele zorgen: welke framerate zal GTA VI, met al zijn grafische pracht en praal, behalen? De vorige trailer lijkt 30fps te suggereren, al is dat nog geen zekerheid.

X-gebruiker Detective Seeds geeft aan dat Rockstar momenteel hulpt krijgt van Sony ingenieurs om GTA VI met een framerate van 60fps draaiende te krijgen. Momenteel zou het lukken om 60fps te behalen, maar dan enkel op de PS5 Pro. Dit kan uiteraard nog veranderen naarmate de releasedatum nadert.

“GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026. […]. As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. Also, the Rockstar/ Playstation marketing deal is what’s allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push. This info is from a Playstation engineer who has provided highly accurate and verified info several times in the past.”