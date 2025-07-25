Nieuwe details bekend over Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 door ESRB Rating

Er zijn nieuwe details bekend over Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 aan de hand van een rating van de ESRB, de organisatie die videogames voorziet van een leeftijdsclassificatie. De organisatie heeft Black Ops 7 voorzien van een M-Rating en gaat in op de details rondom de rating, wat ons wat meer verteld over de aankomende titel.

Volgens de classificatie bevat de game realistische, stedelijke locaties en draait het verhaal om het stoppen van een techgigant die aan de macht dreigt te komen. Er zal een uitgebreid arsenaal aan wapens beschikbaar zijn en de game bevat een hoop bloederige segmenten waarin er onder andere ledematen worden afgerukt en onthoofdingen plaatsvinden. Daarnaast bevat de game zoals we ondertussen gewend zijn een hoop grof taalgebruik en worden er flink wat jointjes opgestoken.

Lees het volledige bericht van de ESRB hieronder:

“Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, and Use of Drugs. Also includes Users Interact and In-Game Purchases. This is a first-person shooter in which players engage in combat missions through outdoor terrains and realistic urban environments. As players try to prevent a tech titan from gaining power, they use pistols, machine guns, assault rifles, and explosives to kill various enemies (e.g., hostile soldiers, robots, creatures). Battles are realistic and frenetic, highlighted by gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects. Some levels allow players to engage in execution moves/sequences (e.g., repeatedly stabbing a foe in the chest, throat, torso). Some weapons cause characters to explode into bloody chunks of flesh; zombie and hallucination sequences depict frequent dismemberment and decapitation while battling hordes of enemies. Some weapons feature marijuana/joints/paraphernalia: players’ character inhaling marijuana from a bong-like structure attached to a rifle; players’ character smoking joints or inhaling through bongs as part of execution sequences. The game includes customizable cards as part of players’ identities: some cards depict female figures designed with deep cleavage and/or revealing outfits. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the game.”