Logo
theme-switch

Nieuwe details bekend over Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 door ESRB Rating

Nieuws
Joey Visser on 25 July 2025 om 13:49

blank

Er zijn nieuwe details bekend over Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 aan de hand van een rating van de ESRB, de organisatie die videogames voorziet van een leeftijdsclassificatie. De organisatie heeft Black Ops 7 voorzien van een M-Rating en gaat in op de details rondom de rating, wat ons wat meer verteld over de aankomende titel.

Volgens de classificatie bevat de game realistische, stedelijke locaties en draait het verhaal om het stoppen van een techgigant die aan de macht dreigt te komen. Er zal een uitgebreid arsenaal aan wapens beschikbaar zijn en de game bevat een hoop bloederige segmenten waarin er onder andere ledematen worden afgerukt en onthoofdingen plaatsvinden. Daarnaast bevat de game zoals we ondertussen gewend zijn een hoop grof taalgebruik en worden er flink wat jointjes opgestoken.

Lees het volledige bericht van de ESRB hieronder:

“Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, and Use of Drugs. Also includes Users Interact and In-Game Purchases. This is a first-person shooter in which players engage in combat missions through outdoor terrains and realistic urban environments. As players try to prevent a tech titan from gaining power, they use pistols, machine guns, assault rifles, and explosives to kill various enemies (e.g., hostile soldiers, robots, creatures). Battles are realistic and frenetic, highlighted by gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects. Some levels allow players to engage in execution moves/sequences (e.g., repeatedly stabbing a foe in the chest, throat, torso). Some weapons cause characters to explode into bloody chunks of flesh; zombie and hallucination sequences depict frequent dismemberment and decapitation while battling hordes of enemies. Some weapons feature marijuana/joints/paraphernalia: players’ character inhaling marijuana from a bong-like structure attached to a rifle; players’ character smoking joints or inhaling through bongs as part of execution sequences. The game includes customizable cards as part of players’ identities: some cards depict female figures designed with deep cleavage and/or revealing outfits. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the game.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 wordt ontwikkeld door Treyarch en Raven Software. De game komt later dit jaar uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

1 reactie

Je bent niet ingelogd op PlaySense, heb je wel een account? Dan kun je hier inloggen. Heb je geen account? Klik hier om te registreren of post anoniem hieronder.

blank
Heb je geen account? Klik hier

  1. Anoniem-4938's avatar

    Nope, next. Battlefield is backkkkkkk

    0
    @Reply

Meer Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Meer
blank 9

Gerucht: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 verschijnt in november

Eind dit jaar verschijnt Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 en hoewel Activision op een CGI-trailer na nog niets van de game heeft getoond of informatie heeft gedeeld, is de releasedatum al ‘bekend’. Volgens de bekende Call of Duty leak...

blank

Lennard Verhage

blank 31

Activision kondigt Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 aan

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is pas net een half jaar uit, maar we mogen alweer uitkijken naar het volgende deel. Activision heeft namelijk vanavond Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officieel aangekondigd met een trailer die je hieronder kunt bekijk...

blank

Lennard Verhage