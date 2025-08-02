Hello Kitty Island Adventure komt binnenkort naar de PlayStation 5

Hello Kitty Island Adventure was een echte hit op Apple Arcade en maakte in januari de overstap naar de Nintendo Switch en pc, waar het met open armen werd ontvangen. Op 5 augustus zal deze cosy game naar de PlayStation 5 komen. De game zal op een nog onbekende datum ook nog naar de PlayStation 4 komen.
Hieronder vind je in detail terug wat deze game te bieden heeft:
When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and friends—including you! to come along for a tropical island adventure. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the desolate theme park to its former glory and create the ultimate island paradise!
Create a unique, Sanrio-style original avatar and get to know iconic Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Aggretsuko. Share gifts, complete quests, and take part in island activities to deepen your bonds. Spruce up cabins to attract new visitors from among Hello Kitty’s many friends. Create a stylish wardrobe all your own, solve mysterious puzzles, cook delectable recipes, collect friendly critters, and fish, and explore the island solo or with a friend to unearth the many secrets of a massive in-game world.
Open-World Adventure
Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key and adventure is just around the corner! Join your supercute new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore.
Hello Kitty and Friends
Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.
Key Features
- Discover eight unique regions, from the ocean’s depths to an island in the clouds.
- Befriend iconic characters like cheerful Hello Kitty, mischievous Kuromi, and sweet Cinnamoroll.
- Bake, cook, and craft the perfect gifts to become best friends.
- Renovate cabins and decorate them to attract even more wonderful characters.
- Create your perfect avatar, find and customize hundreds of outfits tailored to you, and create and collect furniture to achieve your dream home aesthetic.
- Celebrate the joys of summertime, the winter holidays, and more with a year round calendar of events. And don’t forget to throw birthday parties for your friends.
- Solve hidden puzzles, catch cute critters, and garden to fill the world with flowers.
- Dive into a multiplayer game with real-world friends and family: team up to explore, get bonuses, and take sweet snapshots together.
