Hello Kitty Island Adventure komt binnenkort naar de PlayStation 5

Hello Kitty Island Adventure was een echte hit op Apple Arcade en maakte in januari de overstap naar de Nintendo Switch en pc, waar het met open armen werd ontvangen. Op 5 augustus zal deze cosy game naar de PlayStation 5 komen. De game zal op een nog onbekende datum ook nog naar de PlayStation 4 komen.

Hieronder vind je in detail terug wat deze game te bieden heeft:

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and friends—including you! to come along for a tropical island adventure. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the desolate theme park to its former glory and create the ultimate island paradise!

Create a unique, Sanrio-style original avatar and get to know iconic Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Aggretsuko. Share gifts, complete quests, and take part in island activities to deepen your bonds. Spruce up cabins to attract new visitors from among Hello Kitty’s many friends. Create a stylish wardrobe all your own, solve mysterious puzzles, cook delectable recipes, collect friendly critters, and fish, and explore the island solo or with a friend to unearth the many secrets of a massive in-game world.

Open-World Adventure

Welcome to Big Adventures Park, where friendships are key and adventure is just around the corner! Join your supercute new friends in a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to explore.

Hello Kitty and Friends

Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and more by discovering their likes, questing alongside them, and eventually becoming best friends. Craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.

Key Features